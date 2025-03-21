Denmark faced Portugal in the Nations League on Thursday evening. Rasmus Höjlund scored the winning goal in the 78th minute in Copenhagen and celebrated in front of his idol.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Denmark wins the first leg of the Nations League quarter-final against Portugal 1:0 in Copenhagen.

The scorer of the winning goal, Rasmus Höjlund, causes a stir with his Cristiano Ronaldo celebration - in front of the Portuguese player.

After the game, Höjlund says: "I played against my idol and scored - as the match-winner." Show more

In front of a packed stadium in Copenhagen, the Danes play the Portuguese to the wall. For long stretches, it was a one-sided game in which Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa (25) in particular stood out time after time. In the first half, the goalkeeper, who was born in Switzerland, even saved a penalty from Christian Eriksen. Costa ended up with seven saves.

The Danes continued to attack in the second half and began to work their magic in the 78th minute. With a tiki-taka, like in Barcelona's best days, they combined through the Portuguese defense and Rasmus Höjlund (22) only had to slot in.

It was the Manchester United striker's first goal in a national team shirt since October 2023. But what was more exciting was his celebration.

Höjlund cheers like his idol - in front of him

He runs to the corner flag in front of the raving fans with his index finger raised and starts to cheer "Siu!" - Cristiano Ronaldo's cheer. He is captaining Portugal and stomps into the dressing room at the end of the game with his head hanging down.

It is not known whether he was annoyed by Höjlund's celebration. However, the scorer of the winning goal told Danish broadcaster TV2: "I played against my idol and scored - as the match-winner. I couldn't have dreamed it any better."

The Danes have not yet qualified for the semi-finals of the Nations League. However, the starting position ahead of the second leg on Sunday evening at 20:45 at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon is very good.

