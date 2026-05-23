Hoeness on controversial World Cup question: "Not fair" - Gallery Hoeness is surprised about the communication about the World Cup goal. Image: dpa Neuer (l) is nominated for the World Cup. (archive picture) Image: dpa Hoeness doesn't like all of his decisions: national coach Nagelsmann. (archive picture) Image: dpa Hoeness on controversial World Cup question: "Not fair" - Gallery Hoeness is surprised about the communication about the World Cup goal. Image: dpa Neuer (l) is nominated for the World Cup. (archive picture) Image: dpa Hoeness doesn't like all of his decisions: national coach Nagelsmann. (archive picture) Image: dpa

There is much discussion about national coach Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup nomination. Uli Hoeness renews his criticism - and says where he would not "burn" captain Joshua Kimmich.

DPA dpa

Uli Hoeness has criticized the communication surrounding the nomination of the German World Cup goalkeeper by national coach Julian Nagelsmann. "It wasn't right, it wasn't fair," said the 74-year-old honorary president of FC Bayern Munich in the "Spiegel" interview. It was a mistake to announce the decision back in the spring that Oliver Baumann from Hoffenheim would be the number one in the DFB goal.

Nagelsmann is now planning to use Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, who is currently injured, as the regular keeper at the World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the USA, which begin on June 11. Neuer's appointment and the demotion of Baumann as the previous number one in the German goal had caused much discussion. In sporting terms, Hoeness defended the goalkeeping order. A week ago, he had already described Neuer as the best. However, he had also said that he felt sorry for Hoffenheim keeper Baumann.

Hoeness reiterates: team should have settled in

Hoeness repeated his criticism of Nagelsmann for not having used the last international matches to warm up the team. "You should have let a team play together three, four, five times to form them into a unit," said the 74-year-old. This was not a personal criticism, but "factual and professional criticism", Hoeness said.

The German squad is "good, but not world class". The fact that DFB captain Joshua Kimmich plays as a right-back in the national team and not in midfield as he does at FC Bayern Munich is incomprehensible to Hoeness.

"I wouldn't burn Joshua, who has played an outstanding season in midfield at FC Bayern, because as a right-back he can't give the game as much impetus and can't be as much of a leader as he is at FC Bayern - and the national team needs leaders," said Hoeness. His preferred line-up for the center of midfield is the "Bayern block" with Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Neuer comeback in a week?

Neuer will miss today's DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart due to a calf injury. He could make his comeback in the national team next weekend in the international match against Finland. After that, there is a test in the USA against the Americans before the tournament. At the World Cup, Germany will face Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador in the group stage.