Uli Hoeness (center) has once again criticized DFB coach Julian Nagelsmann. KEYSTONE

Uli Hoeness is very critical of DFB head coach Julian Nagelsmann. What the Bayern patron has to say this time.

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Uli Hoeness has once again taken a swipe at national coach Julian Nagelsmann. "If Germany manage to become a team, even though the coach has not managed to play with the same eleven twice in a row - then we have a chance," said the honorary president of FC Bayern Munich in an interview with the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung" on the prospects of the German national football team at the World Cup this summer.

"Our national coach believes he can win the game"

The 74-year-old compared the situation of the DFB team with that of FC Bayern last year. "The situation is the same as ours. Before the season, everyone said: the squad is too small, the squad isn't good enough. But then the coach made all the players better and, above all, he turned them into a team," explained Hoeness. "But our national coach thinks he's going to win the game. No, the team wins the game."

In April, the Bayern patron had criticized former Bayern coach Nagelsmann for his handling of the controversial issues of Manuel Neuer and Deniz Undav. "I don't want to bash Nagelsmann, but what I do criticize him for is that he is now bringing in young players and testing them in order to please the media," the Bayern patron also said at the time.

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