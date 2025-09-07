Max Eberl was repeatedly criticized during the summer transfer window. KEYSTONE

The Bayern sporting director came under pressure during the transfer period. According to Hoeness, the manager is not at the disposal of the Munich supervisory board, but there are still disagreements.

DPA dpa

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has hinted at certain differences of opinion with sporting director Max Eberl over the past transfer period. "He would have liked to buy a player, but we know our cash position. In the end, that is just as important as sporting success. Barcelona sends its regards. When you buy, buy, buy... Suddenly you have 1.2 billion in debt. See you again," said Hoeness in the 30th anniversary program "Doppelpass" on Sport1.

It is also normal that people do not always agree. He also "often argued with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge like a broom tie, but when the door closed behind us, it was okay again," said Hoeness: "Max is pretty sensitive about that."

Supervisory board backs Eberl

There had recently been speculation that Eberl could resign from his position of his own accord. "If he would think that way, you have to ask him yourself," emphasized Hoeness. On the part of those responsible, however, this was not an issue. "Of course we (the supervisory board) had our usual controversial discussions, but Eberl's personnel was not an issue at all, that they would part ways with him or what."

In general, the transfer period was a difficult time for Eberl, "because he was constantly under pressure from outside. And it was always said: "He didn't get it, he didn't get it," explained Hoeness. Above all, the failed transfers of the two German internationals Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltmade caused a stir in Munich. Both had moved to England for large sums of money.

"There is no Eberl transfer, there is no Hoeness transfer, there is no Rummenigge transfer, but an FC Bayern transfer. FC Bayern buys players, not the individual. And if it doesn't work out, it's not the fault of the individual, but of all of us," added the 73-year-old.

Hoeness: "Woltemade is not worth 90 million"

The current situation on the transfer market really bothers him anyway, said Hoeness. "It's monopoly. Move up to Schlossallee, then some sheikh comes along and then you can buy," he mocked, referring to Newcastle United's transfer policy.

Hoeness continued: "The only reason Schlossallee is no longer at FC Bayern is because Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are now in the game - and you don't stand a chance against them."

The 150 million euros transfer fee reported for Wirtz, which Liverpool FC paid to Bayer Leverkusen, would "never" have been paid in Munich, said Hoeness, who divulged a few sums. They had offered 55 million euros for Woltemade, Stuttgart wanted 75. Now he has just moved to England for almost 90 million. With all due respect - Woltemade is "not worth 90 million", said Hoeness.

"The most important thing in this business is to say 'no' to these crazy excesses," explained the 73-year-old. "At some point, these sheikhs will have had enough."

The "best transfer year" Bayern has ever had?

In the end, Bayern's honorary president rated the summer of transfers by Max Eberl's sporting management as a success, despite the unsuccessful courtship of Wirtz and Woltemade.

"This is a good transfer year. We are the real winners of this summer of transfers because we have a very strong team." The world has changed diametrically in transfer matters.

Hoeness on Eberl: "Max is pretty sensitive" - Gallery Uli Hoeneß (m) takes a stand in the Doppelpass. Image: dpa Anniversary for the Sport1 program Doppelpass. Image: dpa Had a difficult summer of transfers: Max Eberl (archive photo) Image: dpa Hoeness on Eberl: "Max is pretty sensitive" - Gallery Uli Hoeneß (m) takes a stand in the Doppelpass. Image: dpa Anniversary for the Sport1 program Doppelpass. Image: dpa Had a difficult summer of transfers: Max Eberl (archive photo) Image: dpa

New to the Bayern squad are the permanent signings Luis Díaz, Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof. Nicolas Jackson has also been loaned from Chelsea FC. Hoeness emphasized that the loan fee does not amount to 16.5 million euros because the player's side is also paying an amount. Hoeness estimated the loan fee at 13 million euros. And the obligation to buy? "That only has to be paid if he plays 40 games from the start - he never does," Hoeness assured.

FC Bayern now has 15 or 16 strong players, said the 73-year-old. "And two or three young players who the coach is now forced to integrate at some point. And if that succeeds, it will be the best transfer year we've ever had."

"Matthäus has not found a new cup"

In the course of the Woltemade poker game, Hoeness also clashed with record international Lothar Matthäus. Matthäus had "not all his cups in the cupboard", said the 73-year-old. He had now met Matthäus again and they shook hands, said Hoeness. They had little to say to each other, "because I have noticed that he has not yet found a new cup".

You might also be interested in this