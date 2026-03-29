Harry Kane has already scored 133 goals for Bayern. Picture: Tom Weller/dpa

Uli Hoeness comments on the future of Bayern's star striker Harry Kane. The honorary president seems confident - and praises the Englishman not only for his sporting qualities.

DPA dpa

Honorary President Uli Hoeness hopes that star striker Harry Kane will extend his contract with FC Bayern Munich and continue scoring goals for the German record champions beyond 2027. "That would be a dream," Hoeness said in the "Kicker" interview.

"He hasn't exercised his release clause, which means he's definitely under contract here until the summer of 2027," the 74-year-old continued. "What I hear and feel is that he and his family are extremely happy here. But you never know when a Saudi comes along and puts big money on the table ... But he feels so comfortable."

133 goals in 136 competitive matches

Since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, Kane has already scored 133 goals in 136 competitive games for Bayern. In the current Bundesliga season, he is also clearly top of the goalscoring charts with 31 goals.

"He's a perfect professional who looks after his body. He is always in rehab, with the physios. He can play at this level for at least another three or four years," Hoeness said of the England captain.

The 32-year-old Kane is "a good character" and "a role model for our young players", said Hoeness. "The boys look up to him in the dressing room. We can only be proud to have him in our ranks."

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