Red Bull is relying on Jürgen Klopp as head of football to celebrate success in Germany and elsewhere. Uli Hoeness doesn't think much of this model. He makes himself clear.

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness does not believe Jürgen Klopp has a long-term future at Red Bull. The long-serving Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool coach has been responsible for football in the beverage company's cosmos as "Global Head of Soccer" for almost a year, including for RB Leipzig and other clubs in the USA, for example.

In the "OMR Podcast", Hoeness said the following about Klopp: "I could never imagine him as an official who travels around the country, to New York, and looks after the various teams. And I don't think it will be a good model in the long run. I also don't think he'll do it forever, I can't imagine that."

Hoeness clear: "Klopp on the pitch and nowhere else"

Hoeness recalled that FC Bayern wanted to get Klopp in 2008 when he announced his departure from 1. FSV Mainz 05. In the end, however, the Munich club opted for Jürgen Klinsmann as their new coach. Klinsmann flopped at Bayern - Klopp was later celebrated at BVB.

"I have always admired Jürgen Klopp as a coach who stands on the pitch, who develops a team, who brings a team forward with his personality," said Hoeness. When asked why Bayern did not come up with the idea of offering Klopp a position in management after his departure from Liverpool, Hoeness replied: "I see Jürgen Klopp on the pitch and nowhere else."