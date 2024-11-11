Pellegrino Matarazzo's confidence in Hoffenheim has been withdrawn. Keystone

There has been a change of coach at Hoffenheim: Pellegrino Matarazzo has had to go. The club is in a disappointing 15th place in the Bundesliga.

TSG Hoffenheim have parted company with their coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. The club is currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga table, which does not meet expectations.

According to sporting director Andreas Schicker, the decision to part ways with Matarazzo was not an easy one. The previous record of nine points from ten games did not meet the club's expectations and there was a lack of consistent performance.

Challenges and expectations

The Hoffenheim management had hoped for more from the season. The inadequate points haul and the lack of consistency in the games ultimately led to Matarazzo's departure. The club is now looking for a new coach who can stabilize the team and lead it up the table.

Interim solution and future prospects

While the search for a new head coach is underway, Fröhling and Hübner will be in charge of the team. Christian Ilzer, currently coach at Sturm Graz, is considered a promising candidate to take over. Hoffenheim are hoping to turn things around with a new coach and still achieve their goals for the season.

