  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Assistants take over Hoffenheim sacks coach Matarazzo

SDA

11.11.2024 - 14:29

Pellegrino Matarazzo's confidence in Hoffenheim has been withdrawn.
Pellegrino Matarazzo's confidence in Hoffenheim has been withdrawn.
Keystone

There has been a change of coach at Hoffenheim: Pellegrino Matarazzo has had to go. The club is in a disappointing 15th place in the Bundesliga.

11.11.2024, 14:29

11.11.2024, 14:52

TSG Hoffenheim have parted company with their coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. The club is currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga table, which does not meet expectations.

According to sporting director Andreas Schicker, the decision to part ways with Matarazzo was not an easy one. The previous record of nine points from ten games did not meet the club's expectations and there was a lack of consistent performance.

Challenges and expectations

The Hoffenheim management had hoped for more from the season. The inadequate points haul and the lack of consistency in the games ultimately led to Matarazzo's departure. The club is now looking for a new coach who can stabilize the team and lead it up the table.

Interim solution and future prospects

While the search for a new head coach is underway, Fröhling and Hübner will be in charge of the team. Christian Ilzer, currently coach at Sturm Graz, is considered a promising candidate to take over. Hoffenheim are hoping to turn things around with a new coach and still achieve their goals for the season.

SDA

More from the department

Nati check. Yakin and the Rumpfequipe full of question marks - can it work out?

Nati checkYakin and the Rumpfequipe full of question marks - can it work out?

Injury worries for the Nati. Yakin has to do without four more players for Nations League

Injury worries for the NatiYakin has to do without four more players for Nations League

Loss of millions at FC Lucerne. CEO Stefan Wolf:

Loss of millions at FC LucerneCEO Stefan Wolf: "We didn't do certain things well"