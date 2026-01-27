Things are going very well for Albian Hajdari (right) and Hoffenheim so far this year Keystone

Fourth game of the year, fourth win: Hoffenheim remain confident in their visit to Werder Bremen and win 2:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Austrian Alexander Prass put the visitors on course with his goal shortly before the break. The fact that former Basel player Wouter Burger was sent off with a red card right at the start of the second half hardly seemed to affect the team. Grischa Prömel extended the lead just two minutes later.

Hoffenheim, who had Swiss-Kosovan dual nationals Albian Hajdari and Leon Avdullahu on the pitch for the entire match, cemented their 3rd place in the table with this latest success. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund are now just three points behind.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, dropped points at FC St. Pauli. Martijn Kaars equalized with a penalty in the 93rd minute to make it 1:1 and secure an unexpected point for the home team.

The two matches in round 16 had to be rescheduled after being called off due to the weather.

Telegrams and table

Werder Bremen - Hoffenheim 0:2 (0:1). - Goals: 44 Prass 0:1. 54 Prömel 0:2. - Remarks: 52nd red card against Burger (Hoffenheim). Werder Bremen without Schmidt (injured).

St. Pauli - Leipzig 1:1 (0:0). - Goals: 66 Yan Diomande 0:1. 93 Kaars (penalty) 1:1.