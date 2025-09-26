The Stade de Genève has a rat problem. Keystone

The Stade de Genève is struggling with a rat invasion. Hundreds of rodents have taken up residence in the stadium and are causing damage. A specialized pest control company has now been hired.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Stade de Genève is affected by a massive rat infestation that is causing considerable damage to the infrastructure and pitch.

To combat this, poison boxes, traps and weekly inspections by a specialist company have been introduced, accompanied by daily rounds by the stadium foundation.

The causes include leftover food after matches. The situation is particularly critical in view of the upcoming World Cup qualifier between the national team and Sweden in November. Show more

The traces are unmistakable: torn cables, damaged materials and, above all, the playing surface, which shows new holes every day. The Stade de Genève has a rat problem. That's why a pest control company has now been hired.

"We are taking all measures to curb the proliferation of rats on the stadium grounds," Imad Fattal, President of the Stade de Genève Foundation, is quoted as saying in the "Tribune de Genève" newspaper. Adrien Vabre from Realsport, the company that looks after the pitch, says: "Every morning we discover dozens of rat holes that we have to laboriously fill in before we can even start our actual work. The situation is pretty unpleasant."

Rat poison around the pitch

To get the pest under control, the contracted company Anticimex has installed bait boxes with rat poison around the pitch, sealed electrical cables with steel wool and set up numerous traps. The pest controllers also check the situation at least once a week. The stadium foundation also carries out daily rounds to refit traps and remove carcasses.

There are many reasons for the invasion: construction work on the neighboring SBB tracks could have driven rats away, which are now nesting in the stadium. In addition, leftover food after matches is a veritable paradise for the animals. "We have asked Servette FC and the catering partner to clean thoroughly immediately after every game," emphasizes Imad Fattal.

Is the World Cup qualifier between Switzerland and Sweden in danger?

Particularly delicate: The World Cup qualifier between the Swiss national team and Sweden is scheduled to take place at the Stade de Genève on November 15. "In my entire career, I have never seen a pitch in Switzerland attacked by rats," says Pierre-Yves Bovigny, turf expert for the Swiss Football Association. Although he does not believe the match is in danger, he remains vigilant.

The turf is still growing and can be repaired - but this will become more difficult in late fall at the latest. If it is not possible to contain the rat infestation by then, costly emergency solutions with replacement turf are imminent. For the stadium foundation, one thing is clear: the rats must disappear, and quickly.

The people of Geneva will find out on Saturday evening whether and to what extent the rats can really disrupt a football match. Servette will host FC Winterthur in the rat hole in the city of Calvin. blue Sport will broadcast the game live, kick-off is at 6.00 pm.