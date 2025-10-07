Bad luck for Memphis Depay. He can't go home without his passport. dpa

Bad luck for Memphis Depay: Because he was missing something important, the goal scorer was unable to fly to the national team for the time being.

DPA dpa

When the Dutch national football team gathered in Zeist to prepare for the upcoming matches in the World Cup qualifiers, their top goalscorer was missing. Memphis Depay was still stuck in Brazil, where he is currently playing for Corinthians São Paulo.

The 31-year-old should have been back home long ago, but when he was about to board the plane in Brazil, he discovered that his passport had been stolen. And even the striker, who is extremely popular in Brazil, cannot simply leave the country without his passport.

Only with replacement papers will Depay make the journey to the Netherlands after a delay. Bonds coach Ronald Koeman hopes that Depay, who became the Netherlands' record goalscorer with his 51st international goal in Lithuania in September, will be there in time for the game in Malta on Thursday.

