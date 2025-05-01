The media celebrate the 3-3 draw in the Champions League semi-final first leg between Barcelona and Inter - and two players in particular.

FC Barcelona and Inter Milan deliver a terrific duel in the Champions League semi-final first leg with a 3:3 draw. Afterwards, the press celebrates Lamine Yamal in particular, but also Denzel Dumfries, and looks forward to the second leg.

Switzerland 🇨🇭

"20 Minuten":"Wild goal spectacle thrills: World-class summer in bad luck."

"Blick":"Yamal show, lightning goal and spectacle. In the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, Sommer's Inter and Barcelona drew spectacularly. Dream goal followed dream goal - that's premier class football."

"Tages-Anzeiger": "Dream goal after dream goal: Barcelona and Inter Milan draw. The first leg of the Champions League semi-final ends 3-3, with several goals scored in wonderful fashion."

Germany 🇩🇪

"Bild": "6 goals! Yamal enchants everyone! Epic exchange of blows in Barcelona"

"Eurosport.de":"Goal fireworks in Barcelona: Inter annoy the big Barça"

"kicker": "Goal after 30 seconds - Thuram and Lamine Yamal: Historic moments in Barcelona"

"Süddeutsche Zeitung":"Yamal keeps Barça alive: In the Champions League semi-final first leg, Inter Milan lead FC Barcelona several times - in the end it's 3-3. The Catalans can thank Lamine Yamal, who delivers what is probably the best game of his young career."

Spain 🇪🇸

"AS":"Homage to football on the Montjuïc!"

Marca": "Barça and Inter celebrate football. The 3-3 draw leaves everything open for the second leg in Milan. A great game from both teams, in which Lamine and Dumfries stood out. Barcelona and Inter turn the semi-final first leg into a real Champions final."

"El Mundo Deportivo":"Barça equalize twice in a varied semi-final. Barcelona travel to Milan with a draw, just like against Atlético in the cup. Not so bad. In practice, Inter's first three chances were goals, two of them from corners, one of the biggest unfinished business for Flick's Barça."

"El Periódico":"FC Barcelona tested the limits of their wits and drew against Inter. Flick's team, with Lamine in ecstasy, get up after Inter's blows and will play for a ticket to the Champions League final at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium."

"Sport":"Lamine Yamal graduated in the umpteenth act of resilience of the Blaugrana. This Barça is indestructible, it is characterized by a commendable ability to react. A draw that tastes sweet rather than bitter."

Italy 🇮🇹

"Corriere della Sera":"For nights like this, full of goals and emotion, Inter play. The phantasmagorical 3:3 on Montjuic Hill leaves everything open. The game is a novel that is captivating on every page."

"Gazzetta dello Sport": "The Barcelona-Inter match ended 3-3 and is a candidate for match of the year. If you have a date on May 6, cancel it."

"La Stampa":"What remains of the first 90 minutes? Quality in its noblest aspects, but also the lack of balance of a team, the Catalans, who have not mastered the art of defense."

"Tuttosport":"Inter with a crazy draw: 3-3 in Barcelona, Inzaghi plays in Milan for a place in the Champions League final. The Nerazzurri came out of the Estadio Olimpico unscathed and will play for everything at home. A double strike from Dumfries and Thuram's stamp ultimately made the draw possible"

France 🇫🇷

"L'Equipe":"Thank you and see you on Tuesday. The encounter, full of goals and signs of great class from Lamine Yamal and Denzel Dumfries, promises to be just as open in the second leg."

"Le Parisien": "A sensational game that produced six goals and numerous twists and turns."

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

"BBC":"Lamine Yamal began to work his magic and changed the game. Yamal was at the heart of everything Barça did."

"Telegraph":"One of the most entertaining Champions League games in recent history. The Spaniards were driven on by an inspired Lamine Yamal, but Inter's ruthless finish leaves the clash wide open ahead of the second semi-final at the San Siro."