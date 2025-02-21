  1. Residential Customers
Nations League in the ticker Home game against Iceland: How will the Swiss start the European Championship at home?

Luca Betschart

21.2.2025

The Swiss national team is in action for the first time this year. To kick off the Nations League, Pia Sundhage's team will face Iceland, who will also be their opponents at the home European Championships this summer. The match in the live ticker.

21.02.2025, 18:50

21.02.2025, 19:27

The live ticker: Switzerland vs. Iceland 0:0*

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 25.

    Yellow against Stierli

    Central defender Stierli holds back her opponent on the halfway line and immediately receives the first card of the match.

  • 20.

    First chance for Switzerland

    Switzerland now have their best opportunity so far. Crnogorcevic brings the ball in flat from the right, where Schertenleib is waiting. But the young Barcelona striker does not hit the ball as she should.

  • 18.

    Next advance by Iceland

    This time, captain Viggosdottir gets her head to a cross. Once again the ball flies over the box.

  • 15.

    Chance for Iceland after a mistake by Calligaris

    Calligaris clears a long ball poorly. Asgeirsdottir therefore takes a shot in front of the penalty area, which flies wide of the crossbar.

  • 10.

    First goal for Iceland

    Following a throw-in, Iceland enter the Swiss penalty area for the first time. Johannsdottir takes a shot but puts the ball well over the goal.

  • 5.

    Switzerland dominate the game at the start

    The home team have significantly more possession in the opening minutes. However, the first offensive runs are not dangerous.

  • 0.

    Everything is already underway at the Letzigrund - the game is underway!

    The players have taken to the pitch, the national anthems have been played - the Nations League opener between Switzerland and Iceland can begin.

  • 0.

    The line-up is here: this is how the Swiss will line up

  • 0.

    Lia Wälti: "We are now getting to know the two teams intensively"

  • 0.

    Sundhage: "If we beat Iceland now, it will give us a lot of confidence for the European Championship"

  • 0.

    Naina Inauen applied for the national team herself: "I thought I had nothing to lose"

  • 0.

    Start of the year with the home European Championships

    The Swiss women's national team will be in action for the first time this year on Friday. National coach Pia Sundhage's team will host Iceland in the Nations League opener at the Letzigrund in Zurich. The current world number 14 will also be one of the Swiss women's opponents in the preliminary round at the home European Championships this summer.

  • 0.

    Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the live ticker for the match between Switzerland and Iceland in the Nations League. Kick-off at the Letzigrund is at 7pm, you can follow the game live here.

    • Show more

