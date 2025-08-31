  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Home victories for Vaduz and Yverdon

SDA

31.8.2025 - 16:24

Vaduz and Yverdon-Sport are positioning themselves in the Challenge League as the first pursuers of leaders Aarau. Both celebrated home victories on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA

31.08.2025, 16:24

31.08.2025, 17:35

Vaduz beat Wil 2-1 thanks to early goals from Marcel Monsberger and Florian Hoxha. Relegated Yverdon held their own in their clash with neighbors Neuchâtel Xamax 3:1, with Antonio Marchesano from the penalty spot, Dejan Sorgic and Elias Pasche scoring the goals.

Like FC Aarau (1-0 at Rapperswil-Jona on Friday evening), who are still unbeaten after six games, Vaduz thus maintained their unbeaten run and remain on 14 points. Yverdon, who started the season with a defeat, are one point behind.

