Vaduz and Yverdon-Sport are positioning themselves in the Challenge League as the first pursuers of leaders Aarau. Both celebrated home victories on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Vaduz beat Wil 2-1 thanks to early goals from Marcel Monsberger and Florian Hoxha. Relegated Yverdon held their own in their clash with neighbors Neuchâtel Xamax 3:1, with Antonio Marchesano from the penalty spot, Dejan Sorgic and Elias Pasche scoring the goals.

Like FC Aarau (1-0 at Rapperswil-Jona on Friday evening), who are still unbeaten after six games, Vaduz thus maintained their unbeaten run and remain on 14 points. Yverdon, who started the season with a defeat, are one point behind.