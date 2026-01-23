The title contenders Young Boys, St. Gallen, and Lugano all secured home wins on Sunday in the first round of the Super League. But none of the three had it easy.

Young Boys squandered a 2-0 lead in their 4-2 win over FC Sion, but were still able to secure the victory in the final half-hour. Samuel Essende scored twice: first with a header off a corner kick by Kastriot Imeri (66th minute) and seven minutes later on a penalty kick.

FC St. Gallen also had to step up its game in the second half to secure a 2-1 victory over FCZ. After Marcel Koller’s Zurich team took the lead shortly after halftime thanks to a goal by Umeh Emmanuel, Lukas Görtler (70') and new signing Andrin Hunziker (74') scored to complete an impressive comeback.

For FC Lugano (2-1 against Vaduz), two corner kicks made the difference in their first league match at their new stadium. German defenders Antonios Papadopoulos, with a volley, and Lukas Mai, with a header, scored to give their team a 2-0 halftime lead after a difficult start. The newly promoted team was only able to pull one back through Lutfi Dalipi, on loan from YB.

Results and Standings:

Round 1. Saturday: Lausanne-Sport – Grasshoppers 1–1 (1–0). Servette – Basel 0–1 (0–0). Lucerne – Thun 1–3 (1–1). – Sunday: Young Boys – Sion 4–2 (2–1). Lugano – Vaduz 2–1 (2–0). St. Gallen – Zurich 2–1 (0–0).

1. Young Boys 1/3 (4:2). 2. Thun 1/3 (3:1). 3. Lugano 1/3 (2:1). 3. St. Gallen 1/3 (2:1). 5. Basel 1/3 (1:0). 6. Grasshoppers 1/1 (1:1). 6. Lausanne-Sport 1/1 (1:1). 8. Vaduz 1/0 (1:2). 8. Zurich 1/0 (1:2). 10. Servette 1/0 (0:1). 11. Sion 1/0 (2:4). 12. Lucerne 1/0 (1:3).