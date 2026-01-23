Star striker Erling Haaland clearly has a penchant for unusual souvenirs. When the Norwegian national team returned from the World Cup, the 25-year-old stepped off the plane holding a stuffed raccoon.

"He followed me home," Haaland wrote on Instagram. The raccoon is holding a glass bottle in its hand. Norway was eliminated in the quarterfinals in Miami on Saturday after losing 1-2 to England in overtime.

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Nearly 90,000 people at 450 meters

From Gardermoen Airport, the team traveled to Oslo Castle, where they were welcomed by King Harald, Prince Haakon, and other members of the royal family. The dress code wasn’t strictly enforced; some players showed up in shorts. Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson wore flip-flops. “He welcomed us to his home and congratulated us on our performance,” said captain Martin Ödegaard about the meeting with the 89-year-old king.

Between the palace and University Square—a distance of about 450 meters—88,000 people had gathered to celebrate the team. At Castle Square, the team and the public joined together to perform the now world-famous rowing cheer.

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The Crown Prince at the Drum

Crown Prince Haakon stood at the drum and set the rhythm. “I did my best, but we fell a little behind. They rowed well,” said Haakon. The heir to the throne admitted that he had practiced a bit beforehand.

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Superstar Haaland and Sander Berge were already on their way to Sicily for vacation at that point. At first, the duo didn't want to travel to Norway at all, but they were eventually persuaded to do so. Because the team's flight from Miami was delayed, Haaland and Berge had to leave the reception early.

After the rowing performance, the team boarded an open-top bus, which then set off for City Hall Square. However, due to the large crowd, the team made only slow progress. “Standing here and having made a little bit of history—those are memories that will last forever,” said goalkeeper Örjan Nyland.

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