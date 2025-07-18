Miracle victory against Spain "Hopefully we'll do it like the men at the 2010 World Cup"

On Friday, the Swiss women's team will face the overpowering Spain in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. This brings back memories of 2010, and the Swiss women are using this as a source of motivation.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the 2010 World Cup, the Swiss men's team sensationally beat the eventual world champions Spain.

Just like the men back then, the Swiss women will be the underdogs in Friday's quarter-final against Spain.

All water under the bridge? Not quite, because the national team is using the game as a motivational injection during its preparations. Show more

At the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the Swiss men were played dizzy by the eventual world champions Spain. And yet, in the end, it was the Swiss who cheered. Because they held firm at the back and Gelson Fernandes somehow pushed the ball over the line in the 52nd minute. Switzerland win 1:0, nobody knows how that was possible.

The balance of power on Friday is comparable: The Swiss women's national team are considered to be the clear underdogs and are prepared for a game with little possession.

But does the game from back then still matter today? Yes. In fact, the Swiss women watched sequences of this crazy game from 2010 as a motivational injection. "I had goosebumps again," Noelle Maritz revealed at the press conference the day before the Spain game. "Anything is possible in football, no matter which opponent you play. At the end of the day, it's who scores one more goal that counts. We really believe in our qualities and our chances. Hopefully we can beat Spain like the men did back then."

Coach Pia Sundhage adds that the idea came from Johan Djourou. "Sharing stories is what life is all about. Johan spoke very emotionally about it. Sharing stories brings us together and gives us a lot of energy. And it shows us that anything is possible with the right attitude."

Everyone is aware that it will be hard work. And that it will take a bit of luck. "But you can force luck," says Sundhage confidently.

