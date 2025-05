Stefan Horisberger referees the cup final between Basel and Biel Keystone

Referee Stefan Horisberger will officiate in the 100th final of the Swiss Cup. The 36-year-old will referee the match between FC Basel and FC Biel in the Wankdorf on Sunday, June 1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Horisberger will thus experience another highlight at the end of his career as a top referee. After more than 150 games in the Super League and Challenge League, the Bernese referee will retire after the Cup Final.