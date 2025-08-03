FC Lugano lost 4-0 to Sion - a horror start to the season for the Ticino club. What does this mean for coach Mattia Croci-Torti, who only extended his contract until 2028 in January?

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Lugano are defeated 4-0 in Sion. This means the Ticino side are still without a win in their fourth competitive match of the season.

After a poor second half of the pre-season, the start to the new season has been anything but good for the Ticino side. "If we defend like this, we won't win many games," says coach Mattia-Croci-Torti.

For blue Sport experts Rolf Fringer and Timm Klose, it is clear that there is a crackle within the team. For Klose, however, Croci-Torti is still the right coach for Lugano. Show more

At the beginning of the year, Mattia Croci-Torti was still on cloud nine with FC Lugano. The Ticino side went into the second half of the season as Super League leaders and dreaming of their first league title since 1949. Croci-Torti, who has been on the Lugano sidelines as head coach since September 2021, extended his contract early in January until 2028.

But then came the big crash. First the elimination in the Cup quarter-final against FC Biel, then the bitter exit in the Conference League round of 16 against Celje - and things no longer went according to plan in the league either. In the end, they finished in 4th place.

This season should be better again. The team has been strengthened once again, including the big names Kevin Behrens and Ezgjan Alioski. But the start to the new season was a complete failure. After a 2:1 defeat against newly promoted Thun, Lugano also failed to overcome the first hurdle in the European Cup qualifiers, losing to Cluj and missing out on a place in the Europa League. And the next resounding slap in the face followed on Sunday: a 4:0 defeat in Sion.

Can Croci-Torti get the team back on track?

What's wrong with the Ticino side? "The worm is in there, there's a lot wrong. They lack the necessary bite," says blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer. You can sense that this team lacks a positive group dynamic, says Fringer: "They're heading for difficult times. It won't be easy to correct that. They have to pull themselves together and be a team again."

Timm Klose is currently lacking passion at Lugano. But how can Lugano rekindle the fire? Do they need a new coach? "They have to turn things around. And I believe that Croci-Torti is exactly the right man for the job. He stands for passion and can be there for the players," says blue Sport expert Klose.

Croci-Torti himself takes his defense in particular to task. "The way we defended was not at Super League level," he said on blue Sport after the game. It wasn't all bad. "We tried to play, had twice as many shots as Sion and more possession, but the truth is that we weren't dangerous up front and weren't good defensively. We have to be honest and not make excuses. If we defend like that, we won't win many games."

Nevertheless, the coach wants to remain positive and try to show a reaction in the next game - on Thursday in the Conference League qualifier against Celje. Or as midfielder Anto Grgic says: "We have a lot to improve. Everyone has to question themselves. Because that's not good enough."