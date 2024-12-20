There is no festive mood at Bayern after the resounding victory. Keystone

FC Bayern's dominant 5:1 win over RB Leipzig quickly fades into the background. After the attack in Magdeburg, the Christmas party in the stadium is canceled at short notice - instead, there is silence.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driver drives into a crowd of people at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. There are said to have been fatalities and injuries.

The mood in Munich's Allianz Arena is sombre after the 5:1 win against RB Leipzig.

The Christmas party in the stadium is canceled at short notice. But there is still singing. Show more

Bayern's jubilation after the last victory in 2024 was quickly replaced by quiet thoughts of the victims of Magdeburg. After the Munich players around returnee Harry Kane had returned from the curve with their Christmas hats, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen took the floor and asked for a minute's silence after the deadly attack at the Christmas market.

The clear 5:1 victory in the Bundesliga's top match quickly became a minor matter, and the record champions' customary end-of-year light show was canceled at short notice. "We had completely different ideas about me standing here," said Dreesen, who spoke of a "horrific" attack.

The FC Bayern professionals also appeared affected. The 75,000 spectators in the stadium applauded the decision to cancel the ceremony and replace it with a minute's silence. Only "Silent Night" was sung.

A first in Bundesliga history

Even in the second half of the unexpectedly one-sided top match, the mood in the stands was depressed. The news gradually got around.

In sporting terms, coach Vincent Kompany's star ensemble will go into the new year with at least a four-point lead. Jamal Musiala's opening goal after 29 seconds and Benjamin Sesko's equalizer after 103 seconds ensured a first in the Bundesliga at the sold-out Allianz Arena. For the first time, both teams scored in the first two minutes.

After the quickest 1:1 in league history, the hosts showed the winning reaction Kompany had hoped for a week after their first defeat in a 2:1 draw in Mainz. Ex-Leipzig man Konrad Laimer (25th minute), Joshua Kimmich (36th), Leroy Sané (75th) and Alphonso Davies (78th) scored almost at will against an astonishingly lackadaisical Leipzig side who already seemed to be in the winter break.