PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in a bad way. KEYSTONE

The top match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain ends 2:4. The injury to PSG keeper Gigi Donnarumma is the biggest talking point.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you AS Monaco had a great chance to temporarily overtake Olympique Marseille on Wednesday evening - and at the same time inflict the first league defeat on leaders PSG.

In the 17th minute, Wilfried Singo had a great chance to make it 1:0 for Monaco. The defender is free to run at Donnaruma. However, his last contact with the ball is too far, allowing the Parisian keeper to slide in and save.

In the process, Singo unfortunately hits the PSG goalkeeper in the face with his studs. The Italian had to be substituted with a bleeding wound. Show more

On Wednesday evening, Italian international goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's stint came to an end before the first half. The 25-year-old had to leave the pitch with a bleeding wound on his face.

What happened? After a lively but goalless opening period, Monaco's Wilfried Singo had a great chance to put the home team ahead in the 17th minute. The Ivorian defender tries to lob the ball over the PSG goalkeeper, but fails to hit the ball properly. Instead, his studs land awkwardly in Donnarumma's face. The Italian remains lying on the ground.

After several minutes of treatment, the ex-Milan goalkeeper is able to get up and leave the pitch on his own two feet, but he cannot continue. Matvey Safonov came on for the 2021 world goalkeeper.

No punishment for sinner Singo

Surprisingly, the sinner was not even shown a yellow card for the incident. Good luck to Monaco, as Singo had already been cautioned. However, the home team were allowed to play on at full strength.

In the dressing room, Donnarumma shows off his nasty facial injury - the stapled cuts look like something out of a horror movie.

Donnarumma just got booted in the face and there was not even a yellow card shown. 🤷‍♂️🤯 pic.twitter.com/ipwUjGPB4I — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 18, 2024

According to his club, Donnarumma suffered facial trauma with several wounds. He will have to sit out for several days, PSG added. This means that Luis Enrique's team will probably have to make do without the Italian in Sunday's cup tie against Lens.

At least the fact that his team-mates were able to win the match should be a bit of a balm for Donnarumma's wounds. With the 4:2 victory, the Parisians are now ten points clear of Monegasque.

The visitors, on the other hand, who had Philipp Köhn in goal, had a poor evening. Although Monaco led 2-1 after an hour following a goal from Breel Embolo, they lost the top game. Coach Adi Hütter was even shown a red card in the 95th minute for complaining about a penalty that was not awarded. However, Embolo had fallen without any opponent influence and only wanted to take a penalty.