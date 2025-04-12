  1. Residential Customers
"We are all shocked" Horror injury overshadows Hannover game

Patrick Lämmle

12.4.2025

Players from both teams form a screen around Jessic Ngankam.
Players from both teams form a screen around Jessic Ngankam.
Keystone

An ugly scene in Bundesliga 2: Hannover joker Jessic Ngankam is fouled in stoppage time and seriously injured.

12.04.2025, 18:04

During a tackle in midfield, the Hannover striker is badly hit by Elversbert's Paul Stock. The 24-year-old falls to the ground, screams in pain and throws his arms up. His right leg is almost at right angles. That looks really bad.

Players from both teams stand around Ngankam to protect him from prying eyes, while paramedics attend to the victim. He is taken to hospital with a suspected fractured tibia and fibula. Hannover captain Ron-Robert Zieler is visibly shocked: "I saw from 60 meters that his leg was crooked. I'm brutally sorry for him, it's very bitter." Stütmer's colleague Havard Nielsen expressed similar sentiments: "It was bad, his leg didn't look good. We hope it's not as bad as it looked."

Hannover's Jessic Ngankam is carried off the pitch with a serious injury.
Hannover's Jessic Ngankam is carried off the pitch with a serious injury.
Keystone

Ex-FCZ coach André Breitenreiter can't give the all-clear either: "There's a suspicion that quite a lot will be broken." The 3-1 defeat faded into the background in view of the serious injury.

The guests are also suffering. Elversberg coach Horst Steffen said after the important win for his team: "The players didn't want to celebrate at all and are now very sad. He hooks it and then hits it unhappily. We can only express our wishes that he will be fit again as soon as possible. We're all shocked and disappointed that he got injured like that."

