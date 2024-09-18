Despite a good start, YB had no chance against Aston Villa in the end. These are the Bernese team's grades after the 0:3 start in the premier class.

Michael Wegmann

Grade: 3.5 Goal David von Ballmoos

Only sees the ball far too late at 0:1, therefore blameless. The 0:2 after Camara's sloppy back pass is also not his fault. Nevertheless, the captain is probably partly to blame for his poor communication.

Grade: 4.0 Defense Zachary Athekame

Difficult start to the top flight adventure for the 19-year-old against McGinn and Watkins. But improves from minute to minute.

Grade: 2.0 Defense Ali Camara

What a careless back pass to Von Ballmoos after 30 minutes. Far too short, far too nonchalant. Watkins intervenes, Ramsey scores to make it 2-0. Cup against Vevey was last Saturday, that's top class! A defense boss should actually know that.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Tanguy Zoukrou

A model athlete, but still allows himself to be pushed away a little too easily in the 24th minute. Lucky that McGinn misses. Like the entire YB defense, loses track of the ball before the 0:1.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Jaouen Hadjam

Occasionally with dangerous forays forward and cheeky dribbles, but at times wild at the back. An evening with highs and more lows, had to leave the pitch after just over an hour.

Grade: 4.0 Midfield Ebrima Colley

Conspicuous start, unlucky with his shot onto the roof of the net (22). Sleeps on the corner kick for 0:1, goalscorer Tielemans runs away behind him and has all the time in the world before his shot on goal.

Grade: 4.0 Midfield Cheikh Niasse

Made a wonderful run in the 12th minute and set up Colley, who was denied by world champion goalkeeper Martinez. Sees yellow in the 33rd minute and has to come off at the break.

4.0 Midfield Sandro Lauper

Anything but an easy job against Onana and Tielemans in the center. Neither up nor down. Does not take control of the game.

Note: 2.5 Forward Joel Monteiro

The most striking scene from winger Monteiro until his substitution in the 83rd minute? When he ran at Durán, who was cheering in front of the Bernese fans, after the supposed 0:3. Otherwise, he doesn't stand out.

Note: 4.5 Storm Filip Ugrinic

Starts up front and stands out. Particularly with his standing balls from the side and cheeky one-on-one actions. Moves to midfield after the break. He has a tougher time there.

Grade: 3.5 Forward Silvère Ganvoula

Rubbed himself up front in the center of the attack without really making an impact. Unlucky that referee Kabakov didn't see that he was pulled over in the 82nd minute. Otherwise? One chance to score.

Substitute players

Note: 3.5 Midfield Meschak Elia

Came on for Niasse in the 46th minute, but took Ugrinic's place in attack. Cannot provide any new impetus. Most striking scene? Spectacular pull-back shortly before the end, but offside.

Note: - Sturm Alan Virginius

Came on for Ebrima Colley in the 63rd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: - Defender Abdu Conté

Came on for Hadjam in the 63rd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: - Forward Cedric Itten

Came on for Ganvoula in the 83rd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: - Midfield Darian Males

Came on for Monteiro in the 83rd minute. Too short for a rating.