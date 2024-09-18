Despite a good start, YB had no chance against Aston Villa in the end. These are the Bernese team's grades after the 0:3 start in the premier class.
Goal
David von Ballmoos
Only sees the ball far too late at 0:1, therefore blameless. The 0:2 after Camara's sloppy back pass is also not his fault. Nevertheless, the captain is probably partly to blame for his poor communication.
Defense
Zachary Athekame
Difficult start to the top flight adventure for the 19-year-old against McGinn and Watkins. But improves from minute to minute.
Defense
Ali Camara
What a careless back pass to Von Ballmoos after 30 minutes. Far too short, far too nonchalant. Watkins intervenes, Ramsey scores to make it 2-0. Cup against Vevey was last Saturday, that's top class! A defense boss should actually know that.
Defense
Tanguy Zoukrou
A model athlete, but still allows himself to be pushed away a little too easily in the 24th minute. Lucky that McGinn misses. Like the entire YB defense, loses track of the ball before the 0:1.
Defense
Jaouen Hadjam
Occasionally with dangerous forays forward and cheeky dribbles, but at times wild at the back. An evening with highs and more lows, had to leave the pitch after just over an hour.
Midfield
Ebrima Colley
Conspicuous start, unlucky with his shot onto the roof of the net (22). Sleeps on the corner kick for 0:1, goalscorer Tielemans runs away behind him and has all the time in the world before his shot on goal.
Midfield
Cheikh Niasse
Made a wonderful run in the 12th minute and set up Colley, who was denied by world champion goalkeeper Martinez. Sees yellow in the 33rd minute and has to come off at the break.
Midfield
Sandro Lauper
Anything but an easy job against Onana and Tielemans in the center. Neither up nor down. Does not take control of the game.
Forward
Joel Monteiro
The most striking scene from winger Monteiro until his substitution in the 83rd minute? When he ran at Durán, who was cheering in front of the Bernese fans, after the supposed 0:3. Otherwise, he doesn't stand out.
Storm
Filip Ugrinic
Starts up front and stands out. Particularly with his standing balls from the side and cheeky one-on-one actions. Moves to midfield after the break. He has a tougher time there.
Forward
Silvère Ganvoula
Rubbed himself up front in the center of the attack without really making an impact. Unlucky that referee Kabakov didn't see that he was pulled over in the 82nd minute. Otherwise? One chance to score.
Substitute players
Midfield
Meschak Elia
Came on for Niasse in the 46th minute, but took Ugrinic's place in attack. Cannot provide any new impetus. Most striking scene? Spectacular pull-back shortly before the end, but offside.
Sturm
Alan Virginius
Came on for Ebrima Colley in the 63rd minute. Too short for a rating.
Defender
Abdu Conté
Came on for Hadjam in the 63rd minute. Too short for a rating.
Forward
Cedric Itten
Came on for Ganvoula in the 83rd minute. Too short for a rating.
Midfield
Darian Males
Came on for Monteiro in the 83rd minute. Too short for a rating.