Change of coach Horst Steffen has to go in Bremen

SDA

1.2.2026 - 10:12

Horst Steffen is no longer coach in Bremen
Keystone

Werder Bremen is parting ways with coach Horst Steffen. The Bundesliga club has been winless for ten games.

Keystone-SDA

01.02.2026, 10:12

Werder Bremen have parted company with coach Horst Steffen after just seven months. The 15th-placed team in the German Bundesliga thus responded to a negative run of ten games without a win. After the 1:1 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach, the lead to the relegation place is now only one point.

The two assistant coaches Raphael Duarte and Christian Gross will step in as interim solutions for the time being.