Horst Steffen is no longer coach in Bremen Keystone

Werder Bremen is parting ways with coach Horst Steffen. The Bundesliga club has been winless for ten games.

Werder Bremen have parted company with coach Horst Steffen after just seven months. The 15th-placed team in the German Bundesliga thus responded to a negative run of ten games without a win. After the 1:1 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach, the lead to the relegation place is now only one point.

The two assistant coaches Raphael Duarte and Christian Gross will step in as interim solutions for the time being.