As expected, the new coach of Werder Bremen is Horst Steffen. The former coach of second division club Elversberg succeeds Ole Werner.

Little was missing and the 56-year-old Steffen could have been working with his previous club in the Bundesliga. SV Elversberg, who played in the Regionalliga four years ago, narrowly missed out on promotion in the barrage against Heidenheim, the third-last team in the top division.

The choice of Steffen as head coach in Bremen had been foreshadowed in recent days. Steffen, who is regarded as a promoter of young players, is said to have been the Hanseatic team's preferred solution. He has committed himself for years.

The separation from Werner, who had been in office for around three and a half years, was made public by the club's officials at the beginning of this week. They made the decision after Werner refused to extend his contract, which expires next summer.