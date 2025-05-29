  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Previously with Elversberg Horst Steffen new coach of Werder Bremen

SDA

29.5.2025 - 10:08

Horst Steffen, the new coach of Werder Bremen
Horst Steffen, the new coach of Werder Bremen
Keystone

As expected, the new coach of Werder Bremen is Horst Steffen. The former coach of second division club Elversberg succeeds Ole Werner.

Keystone-SDA

29.05.2025, 10:08

29.05.2025, 11:52

Little was missing and the 56-year-old Steffen could have been working with his previous club in the Bundesliga. SV Elversberg, who played in the Regionalliga four years ago, narrowly missed out on promotion in the barrage against Heidenheim, the third-last team in the top division.

The choice of Steffen as head coach in Bremen had been foreshadowed in recent days. Steffen, who is regarded as a promoter of young players, is said to have been the Hanseatic team's preferred solution. He has committed himself for years.

The separation from Werner, who had been in office for around three and a half years, was made public by the club's officials at the beginning of this week. They made the decision after Werner refused to extend his contract, which expires next summer.

More from the department

From Ronaldo to Grealish. These 10 top stars are on the verge of a transfer this summer

From Ronaldo to GrealishThese 10 top stars are on the verge of a transfer this summer

Elite Referee Manager. Bekim Zogaj successor to Brent Reiber

Elite Referee ManagerBekim Zogaj successor to Brent Reiber

Germany. Xhaka's teammate Tah moves to Bayern Munich

GermanyXhaka's teammate Tah moves to Bayern Munich