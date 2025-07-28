The European Women's Football Championship is history. Basel is satisfied with the event. Keystone

Around half a million people have taken advantage of the women's European Football Championship in Basel in recent weeks. The main host city gave a positive assessment of the European Championships on Monday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Of these, 170,000 watched the five matches in St. Jakob-Park, around 25,000 took part in the fan marches in Basel and 300,000 people were out and about in the fan zones. This was announced to the media by Mustafa Atici (SP), the Basel media officer responsible. It was wonderful to welcome the teams and guests to Basel, he said. Basel had proved its worth as a host city.

A total of 31 matches took place in the eight host cities of the European Women's Football Championship, 29 of which were sold out. Around 650,000 spectators watched the matches in the stadiums, according to the statement.

With a total worldwide audience of 500 million, a new record was set in terms of TV and streaming figures, according to the organizers.