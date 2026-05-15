The championship trophy has arrived in Thun and the euphoria in the Bernese Oberland is great. During the celebrations, however, sporting director Dominik Albrecht also urges caution.

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There is definitely something surreal about receiving the championship trophy after a 3:8 defeat. And that's exactly why it somehow fits this season: FC Thun's title win is a bit surreal overall. At the start of the season, Thun were regarded as relegation candidates, but now they were able to celebrate the first title in the club's history on Ascension Thursday. Accordingly, the players quickly shook off the game. The defeat against YB was bitter and a shame, but ultimately it didn't matter - today was all about the cup. That was the tenor.

Head of Sport Dominik Albrecht also agreed with this in principle, although he spoke more than many others of mixed feelings. "The last few weeks have been very complex," said Albrecht. Outsiders Thun were able to play freely until shortly before the end and then, with the title in sight, the pressure came on. "That's when you suddenly realize it's a fine line. If we lose our heads once or twice and don't defend as compactly as we did today, it can end brutally."

Despite all the celebrations, he sees the defeat as a sign or warning for the future. "It doesn't take much for things to turn around." At the same time, the now bumpy end to the season shows what an extraordinary performance the team has shown in the first 30 rounds.

Several departures are imminent

The fact that the 40-year-old is already speaking so analytically and reflectively at the moment of the greatest success in the club's history suits him personally, but also his task. Because while the season is practically over for the players, Albrecht now faces an intensive few weeks. Thanks to their success, FC Thun players are suddenly in demand from far and wide. Added to this is the Champions League qualification, in which the players can present themselves on another stage to foreign clubs.

Talents such as the U21 internationals Ethan Meichtry and Valmir Matoshi and top performers such as Michael Heule and Elmin Rastoder are particularly sought-after. In the case of Kastriot Imeri, who is on loan from YB, it is still unclear whether Thun will exercise the purchase option - or whether the club can even afford to do so.

Albrecht did not want to reveal any details about the individual players at the moment. "But you can assume that there will be one or two more changes than usual," the head of sport said dryly. However, he is also in a comfortable situation: thanks to the often long-term contracts, the club, which has experienced financially difficult times in recent years, can look forward to attractive transfer fees.

Head of Sport Dominik Albrecht (right) with club president Andres Gerber. Keystone

"Mauro knows what he has in the club"

In addition to the players, coach Mauro Lustrinelli has also recommended himself for higher tasks. The man from Ticino has repeatedly emphasized in recent weeks that he feels very much at home in Thun. He is also grateful to the club for the trust it has placed in him: His contract was extended until 2028 while he was still in the Challenge League. At the same time, however, things can always happen very quickly in football. If an offer comes in with an exciting project, Lustrinelli will also listen to it.

"Like the players, Mauro knows what he has with the club. He is very connected to the region," says Albrecht. "But it's completely logical that many clubs are now focusing on him." Here, too, he is relaxed about the coming weeks.

At the same time, Albrecht is suddenly being contacted by many agents he had never heard of before. Dossier after dossier is currently fluttering in at the club. "But we are staying true to our line. We are characterized by solidarity and team unity. That will continue to be our trump card and basis when it comes to putting together the squad for the new season." The aim is to put together a team that can once again "play a good role".

And then Albrecht has had enough analysis for the time being. He turns around and accepts another of the numerous congratulations that have already been offered. The unassuming master builder of success can now enjoy the celebrations before the hot phase begins for him.