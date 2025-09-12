Ramona Bachmann was supposed to play at the European Championships - then she tore her cruciate ligament Keystone

Ramona Bachmann and Houston Dash are parting ways with immediate effect. The club has announced that the contract with the Swiss international striker has been terminated by mutual consent.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bachmann joined the American club at the beginning of April 2024, having previously played for Paris Saint-Germain for four years. In around a year and a half, during which she repeatedly struggled with injuries, Bachmann played 14 games for Houston, scoring two goals.

Bachmann is now fully focused on her rehab, as she wrote in a statement on Instagram. Shortly before the home European Championships, the 153-time Swiss international tore her cruciate ligament in training during preparations.

"This is not the end and I'm more motivated than ever to return to the pitch," Bachmann continues, making it clear that the 34-year-old is not ending her career just yet.