Iman Beney is back in the national team. After tearing her cruciate ligament, the 18-year-old from Valais traveled to rehab instead of the World Cup. Now she is back to delight the Swiss fans.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Iman Beney tore her cruciate ligament in July 2023.

Now the 18-year-old is back on the pitch and back in the national team.

After the injury, Beney says she didn't have the confidence to go into one-on-one duels at first, but with every game she plays, she gets closer to her best form. Show more

As Iman Beney sits in her parents' house in the summer of 2023, the TV is on. Of course it is. After all, the Swiss women's national team is playing in the World Cup in New Zealand. As the then 17-year-old sits on the sofa, a thought flashes through her mind. "Shit, I should be there."

A good 15 months have passed since then. The now 18-year-old sits in a hotel in Regensdorf and looks back on the moment that made it impossible for her to be part of the biggest tournament she could ever experience as a footballer. It happened on July 4 during the final training session before the last World Cup preparation match against Morocco. During an exercise, she twisted her knee so badly that she tore her cruciate ligament.

Becomes a beacon of hope in one half

Instead of being able to dribble away against the Africans, the young player from Valais was on crutches in Winterthur and was carried on the shoulders of team-mate Mériame Terchoun during the lap of honor after the 0-0 draw.

Perhaps, they say, the Swiss national team would have won with a fit Beney. Perhaps the Valais native would have delighted the fans on the Schützenwiese after making an impressive national team debut against Zambia in Biel five days earlier.

Beney was at the origin of a comeback in the Biel Arena. Switzerland trailed 1:3 at the break. Inka Grings, the national team coach at the time, made a triple substitution to give her youngest player her debut. However, Beney was not only to make her debut, but also provide an assist. The attacking player provided the final pass for Seraina Piubel's follow-up goal.

The young player from Valais, who had left her home country early on to continue her development at the performance center in Biel, also impressed in other ways. She enlivened the previously faltering offense with her speed and outwitted her opponents with her fine ball handling. In just one half in red and white, Beney had become a beacon of hope. Ramona Bachmann, once an idol for Beney, attested to her after the game: "If she continues like this, she will have a great future."

Calm return

However, this future did not take her to the winter in New Zealand as she had hoped, but back to Valais. To physiotherapy practices, fitness centers and her parents' home. Beney recounts how her father Nicolas, the long-time goalkeeper for FC Sion, gave her a notebook and told her to write down every evening what she had done and which exercises in the physio had helped her.

The purpose of the exercise: on the one hand, when she goes back to her club YB in Bern, she can tell the staff there exactly what she did and how she felt. On the other hand, this daily reflection should remind her of everything she has already achieved on her long way back. Even after the operation, she no longer thought about the injury, says Beney. Instead, she only ever thought about her next steps. "I always knew that I wouldn't be able to play again until the summer," she says

The young footballer radiates a remarkable serenity and calmness with these words. And this awareness takes the pressure off her. If necessary, she would also have been available for partial appearances in Young Boys' play-off matches against Grasshoppers and Servette-Chênois, but she herself, those around her and YB preferred not to rush things, to take her time with the team to prepare for the new season and then return to the pitch with full vigor.

"Perfect timing for the European Championship"

Young Boys are now top of the Super League table and Beney has scored four times in her eight appearances in the league, as well as a goal in the cup. A strong record that has enabled her to return to the national team, with whom she will face Australia at the Letzigrund in Zurich on Friday (8pm) before another test match against France in Geneva on Tuesday (9pm).

At the beginning, says Beney, she did not yet have the confidence to go into one-on-one duels, but with every game she plays, she is getting closer to her best form. A top form that, according to the plan, she will reach by the home European Championships next summer at the latest. "The timing is perfect," says Beney and laughs. Although she has not yet discussed her role specifically with national coach Pia Sundhage, the Swede has already let it be known several times that she greatly appreciates Beney's qualities.

This carefree attitude is also noticeable when she is asked whether she is afraid of injuring her cruciate ligament again. Beney replies: "No. I have no fear. I play freely, even in my head."

