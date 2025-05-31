Paris Saint-Germain smash Inter Milan to pieces in the final and celebrate their first Champions League title. Frenchman Désiré Doué, just 19 years old, becomes a major figure.

Luca Betschart

What a demonstration of power from Paris Saint-Germain! The French champions gave Inter Milan no chance at all in the final of the Champions League and won the title in impressive style. PSG were already 2-0 up after just 20 minutes - and had a teenager to thank for that: Désiré Doué.

In the 12th minute, the 19-year-old got hold of the ball in Yann Sommer's penalty area and laid it off for Hakimi, who easily took the lead. Just eight minutes later, Doué struck himself to make it 2-0 after a lightning-quick counter-attack, making him the sixth player to score and assist in a Champions League final. However, at 19 years and 362 days old, he is the youngest player ever to achieve this feat.

But that's not all. It was also Doué who decided the one-sided final game in the 63rd minute. After strong preparatory work from Vitinha, the match-winner beat Yann Sommer again and scored a brace before the "Man of the Match" called it a day in the 66th minute to thunderous applause.

1+1 - Paris SG’s Désiré Doué is the sixth different player to both score and assist in a UEFA Champions League final, while at 19 years and 362 days, he’s the youngest to do so. Star. pic.twitter.com/6k8X0j3Fvj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 31, 2025

