It is unusual for a player substituted in the 84th minute to receive special praise from the coach. But everyone agrees that the 19-year-old Johan Manzambi has huge potential.

When Murat Yakin is asked about Manzambi's 2:0, the Swiss national team coach cannot suppress a smile. "At first I thought: why don't you go to the touchline?" But instead of stalling for time, Manzambi went for the decision - and finished decisively. The deflected ball landed in the net, Switzerland celebrated the 2:0 against Sweden - and above all the courageous goalscorer.

Yakin described the midfielder, who turns 20 next Tuesday, as having an "incredible urge to score". After five international matches, of which he only started once, he already has two goals to his name.

Defender Nico Elvedi also emphasized the refreshing ease that Manzambi brings: "It's always good when you have young players like Johan who want to impose themselves. They bring new elements to our game." It is particularly important for coaches and teammates that Manzambi not only shows his qualities in matches, but also in training. In the end, everyone benefits from his high intensity.

"Manzambi mania" in Freiburg

A look at Germany shows that the praise for Manzambi is not just due to the moment. In Freiburg, where the Geneva native has been playing since January 2023, he is already a fan favorite. Südwestrundfunk (SWR) even wrote about "Manzambi-mania" just over a month ago.

This euphoria developed towards the end of last season. After only making brief appearances for a long time, Manzambi was increasingly used from the start in the spring - and made a lasting impression. He started the current season as a regular.

His great willingness to run, his skillful tackling, his strong ball handling and his irrepressible will immediately caught the eye. Especially in the home win against Stuttgart, when he scored a penalty, he amazed not only the fans but also his teammates. "It was crazy what a game he played," said Igor Matanovic, for example.

At the same time, that game showed that Manzambi is still at the start of his career. A clumsy action in stoppage time, when he went into a tackle with a high leg, earned him a red card. A bitter end to what was probably his best Bundesliga game to date, from which he should learn his lessons.

Versatility as a big plus

One thing that particularly distinguishes Manzambi is his versatility. Like Freiburg coach Julian Schuster, Yakin raved after the game against Sweden that he has several options with Manzambi. While Yakin usually deploys him on the flanks or as a central ten, Schuster sometimes moves him back into central midfield at Freiburg.

However, Manzambi seems best suited to a more attacking role, particularly due to his goalscoring ability. The positions in the national team are currently clearly occupied: Behind the top, the trio of Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder and Ruben Vargas works well. Manzambi is currently an additional option for Yakin. Given his development, it is to be expected that he will also become a regular in the national team in the medium term.

Just don't burn him out

However, the high expectations also come with a danger. Yakin has already emphasized several times how important it is to him not to burn out young players. There are plenty of examples in football of talented players breaking under pressure or losing themselves in exuberant praise.

Things can happen quickly in sport too: In March, for example, Alvyn Sanches was celebrated as a great young hope in the national team before suffering a torn cruciate ligament in his first international match, which has kept him out of action to this day. Yakin will therefore be keen to gradually introduce Manzambi to higher tasks. Especially since, as national team coach, he only has limited influence on the player's development anyway.

Manzambi himself was reserved after the game against Sweden, which is probably also due to his age. "I really wanted to show what I can do," said the Frenchman. He was very happy to have contributed to the third victory in the World Cup qualifiers with his goal. And when asked about his achievements in the national team so far, he said: "To be honest, I hope to achieve even more. But I'm happy with it for now."