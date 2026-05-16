"It's clear that it's unfair" How a Metallica concert could plunge FC Aarau into a valley of tears

Aarau are bitterly disappointed after missing out on direct promotion. Keystone

And every year the groundhog greets the groundhog: FC Aarau missed out on direct promotion to the Super League on Friday evening despite being in a good starting position. They now face GC in the barrage - but two days earlier than originally planned due to a Metallica concert.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aarau squandered a two-goal lead against Yverdon on Friday evening and gave away their direct promotion to the Super League.

They will now face GC in the barrage. The first leg will take place on Monday and not on Wednesday as originally planned. This is because there is a Metallica concert coming up at the Letzigrund.

This fact is causing great displeasure in the Aarau camp. Show more

After missing out on direct promotion to the Super League, the Aarau players were completely exhausted on Friday evening. Aarau defender Serge Müller sums it up well: "It's as disappointing as you can imagine. We lead 2-0 and are well in the game. To let it slip away in this situation is incredibly bitter. It's good that the barrage is just around the corner so we can focus on that as quickly as possible."

Captain Marco Thaler is also bitterly disappointed: "Of course it's very frustrating. But the fans have tried to get us back on our feet. We have a second chance in the barrage against GC. Our clear goal is to get promoted. We didn't achieve that today and that's extremely bitter, but we have to accept it."

The Aarau team have no other option. They will be challenged again on Monday. The anticipation for the two upcoming games is limited. On the one hand, because they have once again failed to clinch promotion directly, and on the other, because they see themselves at a clear disadvantage.

That's why all GC fans now love Metallica

Because a Metallica concert is coming up at the Letzigrund, Aarau will have to get serious again on Monday at the Brügglifeld before the all-important away game against the Hoppers on Thursday.

The first leg of the barrage should actually have taken place on Wednesday next week and the second leg on Saturday. But because Metallica will be providing the music on May 27 at the Letzigrund Stadium, which will be sold out by then, the two games have been brought forward by two days. The set-up work for this concert takes time.

It's understandable that Müller is annoyed about this: "It's incomprehensible that the scheduling of the game is now a disadvantage for the Challenge League team, that we now have a short recovery time. But we have to accept that now and we can't influence it."

FCA sporting director Elsad Zverotic is even clearer: "It's clear that it's unfair." Although GC are still playing away against Lausanne on Saturday, the Zurich side have already secured a place in the barrage thanks to a 3-2 win over Winterthur on Tuesday, so they can line up with a B-team. The Hoppers' regulars will therefore go into the barrage duel with recharged batteries, unless Peter Zeidler sends them out onto the pitch this Saturday. However, this is unlikely.

Bad memories come flooding back

And so history threatens to repeat itself. Aarau already faced GC in the barrage last year. Back then, the game was already over after the Hoppers had won the first leg 4:0.

Although, of course, that's not entirely true. The Aarau team learned for themselves in 2019 that a 4:0 first-leg win is not the same as promotion. Back then, they squandered a 4-0 cushion against Xamax and ultimately lost on penalties. Incidentally, it was Zverotic who was the only player to miss from the spot.

Barrage 2019: Aarau assistant coach Petar Aleksandrov consoles Elsad Zverotic after losing the penalty shoot-out. Picture: Keystone

And in the 2021/22 season, Aarau lost out on direct promotion on the last matchday, just like this year, and also lost their place in the barrage. The nightmare repeated itself the following season, albeit in the penultimate round.

Aarau now has another chance to do better than in recent years. However, the starting position is anything but ideal.

Aarau and the missed promotion chances of recent years. blue Sport

Next week will show whether promotion to the Super League will finally be possible in 2025/26. blue Sport will broadcast both matches live (Monday, 18 May at 8.15 pm and Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 8.15 pm).