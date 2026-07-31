More money for everyone, more influence for the U.S., and Infantino as the future CEO: FIFA has thought its World Cup deal through carefully. But in Europe, a Slovenian is organizing massive resistance.

Here's what it's all about UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is, in a sense, delivering his masterpiece as his ten-year term comes to a close.

In no time at all, the Slovenian attorney organized a united European effort to oppose FIFA's World Cup investment plan.

In many respects, Ceferin is the polar opposite of Infantino. He is leading the opposition, but is not mentioned by name in the press release. Summary created with

Aleksander Ceferin delivered his masterpiece as UEFA president virtually at the end of his ten-year tenure—and the official would probably have preferred to do without it. Within 48 hours, Ceferin—a lawyer from Slovenia—organized a united front of resistance across Europe against the multibillion-dollar World Cup investment plan with which Gianni Infantino and FIFA stunned the soccer world this week.

Outrage, ridicule, an uproar in sports politics

Ceferin’s UEFA torpedoed the world governing body’s business practices in three acts. Part one: Outrage. “This crosses a line that the institutions responsible for soccer should never cross.” Part two: Scorn. “That says everything you need to know about this plan,” was the response to the reported ultimatum set for September 19.

Part three on Thursday was nothing less than an open break with FIFA and a political upheaval in the world of soccer that has already secured its place in the history books. Ceferin rallied all 55 member associations—including the German Football Association (DFB), world champion Spain, and the initially dissenting Czechs—behind him and is threatening FIFA with a boycott of all of the world governing body’s competitions, effective immediately.

Ceferin as an Alternative to Infantino

“As a result of today’s discussion, no national teams from UEFA will participate in any FIFA competition as long as these proposals remain in place, unless this proposal is completely rejected and binding assurances are given that FIFA will never again open its leadership or competitions to private owners,” UEFA announced. The statement leaves no room for interpretation.

As with Part One (Outrage) and Part Two (Mockery), Ceferin is not quoted here; he isn’t even mentioned by name in the statement. Yet the 58-year-old is once again the one leading the resistance. This was also the case with Infantino’s failed billion-dollar plans in 2018 and the Super League conceived and prepared by top clubs, which Ceferin and his UEFA spectacularly derailed in 2021.

“The DFB has full confidence in his actions and in him as a person,” President Bernd Neuendorf once said of the Slovenian, who has led UEFA since 2016 and does not intend to run for another term next year. In many respects, Ceferin is the polar opposite of Infantino. For example, the Slovenian does not maintain his own social media accounts.

UEFA Shows Unprecedented Unity

By issuing an open threat to FIFA, he could ensure that not only does the investors’ plan—which would bring more money for everyone, more influence for the U.S., and a permanent leadership role for Infantino—fall through. But he could also ensure that his arch-rival Infantino stumbles over his own plan—and has to bid farewell to the seat of power much sooner than expected.

For Ceferin—a trained lawyer and former competitive karate fighter—and his UEFA have not only slammed the door on investors at FIFA, but have virtually barricaded it. The fact that all 55 European nations are demanding, within such a short time, “binding commitments” that FIFA’s leadership must “never again open its doors to private owners” is an unprecedented display of unity. And it has been orchestrated by Ceferin.

The Slovenian has been at odds with Infantino for quite some time. Ceferin was not at the stadium for the World Cup final just under two weeks ago in East Rutherford, near New York, even though a UEFA representative was there for the match between Spain and Argentina.

Boycott Already Under Scrutiny in September

The absence of the European soccer federation’s head could certainly be seen as a signal in the wake of the scandal surrounding Folarin Balogun. The U.S. forward had his red-card suspension for the World Cup round of 16 lifted after U.S. President Donald Trump called Infantino. Even back then, UEFA had stated that “a red line had been crossed” and that the integrity of the game was being put to the test.

But there were no tangible consequences during the tournament itself. This time is different. The U-20 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in Poland in September, and playoff matches for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil are set for October. How is that supposed to work? Unless Infantino and FIFA scrap the plan with the investors before the September 19 deadline, the threat is likely to be followed by utter chaos in the world of soccer.

Given the unprecedented show of support from UEFA members, Ceferin can sit back and calmly watch to see how FIFA reacts. Because the moment Infantino falls from grace due to his open rift with the Europeans, there will be only one logical candidate to succeed him: Aleksander Ceferin.

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