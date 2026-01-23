On Tuesday evening, the Swiss women's national team celebrated a 2:1 victory against Northern Ireland. blue News was there as usual - but for once with a delay. Because it's total chaos in Belfast.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday evening, the Swiss women's team celebrated a 2:1 victory against Northern Ireland. But nobody will be talking about it the day after.

Because just a few kilometers away there is a state of emergency. In Belfast, several vehicles, including a bus, and buildings were set on fire during protests against immigration.

The protests were triggered by a knife attack the day before in which a man was seriously injured. The perpetrator is a 30-year-old man from Sudan.

blue News was on the ground in Belfast and experienced first-hand how such riots affect ordinary citizens in their everyday lives.

Especially when I'm abroad, I always make sure I allow enough time for the journey. Something can always go wrong - and it's always nice to have a chat with the journalists traveling with you before the game. When I close the hotel door behind me two hours before kick-off, I have no idea that the supposedly 40-minute journey will take over two hours.

The Uber cab I ordered doesn't arrive and the trip is canceled. The next attempt also starts promisingly, the money is at least debited from the credit card. But then, minutes later, this ride is also canceled. A little nervous, I ask the lady at the hotel reception for help. She orders a cab for me, which should arrive shortly. But it doesn't come. She tries to call again but is put on hold for over 10 minutes and when someone finally picks up, they say: They could send a cab in 30 to 40 minutes. Apparently there are demonstrations that are obstructing traffic, says the helpful receptionist.

I thank her for her efforts, decline the "offer" and run as fast as I can to the bus station about 500 meters away. Lucky coincidence, there's one just around the corner. Unfortunately, this bus barely gets rolling. After several minutes of standing still, the driver makes an announcement and opens the door halfway for all those who would rather reach their destination on foot. I seize the opportunity, get off and run to the train station about a kilometer and a half away.

The first thing I do on the train is pull out my phone and inform my work colleague in Zurich that I won't make it to the stadium on time. Because my train arrives in Lurgan at 6.07 pm, seven minutes after kick-off. And according to Google Maps, it's another two kilometers from the station to the stadium. The attempt to order an Uber cab ... right, it doesn't work.

Brother of national team player becomes jogging partner

But my mood suddenly brightens when I'm approached on the train. It turns out that the brother of national team player Lydia Andrade has had exactly the same experience as me. We chat, watch the starting minutes together on his cell phone and then jog to the stadium together. A cab, which we wave to, drives off in front of us. We miss the first 20 minutes, but we see Géraldine Reuteler's 1:0 in the 29th minute live - as well as the rest of the game.

Nati player Lydia Andrade with her brother Wilson after the game against Northern Ireland. Instagram/lydiaandrade17

The return journey doesn't really go any better. On the contrary. There are still no cabs, so it's back to the train station on foot. But now in the pouring rain - without an umbrella, of course. After a train journey of around 45 minutes, we finally arrive at Belfast station and nothing works. Public transport is completely paralyzed. And the waiting time for cabs? I don't even want to know. So I decide to do another running session and get soaking wet. When I spot a couple of guys who look like potential rioters from a distance, I take the precaution of changing sides of the road - it only takes two or three seconds.

But then comes the next problem: a road on the way to the hotel is closed. At least a policeman helps me to find the best alternative route, and he's even in the mood for a little joke. When I arrive at the hotel, I only really realize what is going on in this city.

According to reports, hundreds of people have gathered in Belfast to demonstrate against immigration. Several vehicles and buildings were set on fire and even a bus was torched.

The protests were triggered by a knife attack the day before in which a man was seriously injured. The alleged perpetrator is a 30-year-old man from Sudan, who has since been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon and making death threats. The police and politicians are warning against further escalation and calling for restraint. But the calls have not yet been heeded.

Luckily, the Swiss women's national team arrived at their hotel in Belfast without any major problems, as media spokesman Giorgio Iacovazzo explains when asked by blue News. At least the all-clear has been given.