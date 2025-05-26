Form check How are our national team stars faring - and will there be a big goalie quake?

National team goalkeeper Elvira Herzog has not always been convincing recently. Keystone

Preventing relegation and getting a good feeling for the European Championship: that's what it's all about for the Swiss national team in the two Nations League games against France and Norway. blue Sport takes a look at the current squad.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team is bottom of the table ahead of the last two Nations League games against France and Norway and is fighting against relegation from League A.

For the players, it's also a question of pushing themselves forward for the European Championship starting on July 2 . Not everyone who is taking part is guaranteed a place.

Alisha Lehmann and Coumba Sow benefited from others' bad luck with injuries and were subsequently nominated. Show more

On May 30, Switzerland will play France away as part of the Nations League, followed by a home game against Norway four days later. France are already group winners after four games (12 points). Behind them, Norway (4), Iceland (3) and Switzerland (2) are fighting against relegation. The fourth-placed team in the group will be relegated, the runner-up will secure their place in League A and the third-placed team will have to fight to stay in the league in a play-off duel.

As the season is over for the majority of the players, the last two competitive matches before the European Championships offer the best remaining chance for those in doubt to force their way into the European Championships. Here is blue Sport's big national team check.

Goal

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

In November, Pia Sundhage lets the cat out of the bag: Elvira Herzog officially becomes the number 1 in the national team. But this status begins to falter after the last few national team games, as Herzog looks unhappy on more than one occasion. Even in Leipzig, where the 25-year-old is the undisputed number 1, her performances fluctuate. The last time Herzog left the pitch as a winner was on February 14. Her defensive percentage in the past season is 64.6 percent.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

Peng sensationally heckles Werder Bremen into the cup final and also makes several strong saves there - but still suffers a 2:4 defeat against Bayern Munich. Peng's save percentage over the entire Bundesliga season is 68.6 percent, slightly higher than Herzog's. Werder Bremen finished the season in 7th place, directly ahead of Herzog's RB Leipzig. Will the 23-year-old also suddenly be ahead in the national team or will Sundhage refrain from reigniting the battle for the number 1 spot?

FC St.Gallen Nadine Böhi

The 21-year-old was a starter at FC St.Gallen and has certainly impressed there. FCSG lost to FCZ in the play-off quarter-finals, but then won the placement matches against Lucerne.

Defense

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

The 29-year-old won the double with Juventus Turin. From a personal point of view, it has been a mixed season, with Calligaris sitting on the bench too often. In all competitions, she has made 19 appearances for Juve, 6 of them in the Champions League. However, there is no way around her in the national team defense. Calligaris is set.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz was still in the relegation battle with Aston Villa in the last campaign, after which her team won four games in a row and finished the season in a strong 6th place - Maritz is always on the pitch. The 29-year-old not only has the experience of 126 international matches, she is also in enviable form. Maritz is indispensable for the national team.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen does not get beyond the role of a supplementary player in Frankfurt. In the last game of the season, she was once again allowed to start and promptly set up both goals in the 2-0 win against Leipzig. Riesen was not called up for the last group game and is now back. The 25-year-old power soccer player has come to stay.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli moved to the Bundesliga last summer and has been an undisputed regular at Freiburg from the outset. The 28-year-old certainly doesn't have to worry about a ticket to the European Championship, but whether she'll make the starting eleven is another question. However, there is a good chance that she will start against France and Norway, as Luana Bühler, who normally plays in the back three, is out.

Midfield

BSC YB Iman Beney

Pia Sundhage thinks highly of Iman Beney and believes she has a great career ahead of her. Winning the Swiss championship title should give the 18-year-old YB player an additional boost. However, her role in the national team is not yet clear, as Beney can be used in a variety of roles.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

At Seattle Reign, the 34-year-old is sometimes in the starting eleven, sometimes she comes off the bench. She was not convincing in the last national team games, but she was not yet in rhythm - the season in the USA had not yet begun. Now, however, Crnogorcevic is in full swing. If this is reflected in her performances, she could become important for the national team again.

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Inauen has been on the bench for the last four international matches, but is yet to make her national team debut. However, the fact that she has now been called up for the third time in a row speaks volumes for her. The 24-year-old has settled in well with the Norwegian champions and is now firmly established in the starting eleven. Her season in Norway is far from over.

Servette FC Chênois Féminin Sandrine Mauron

Mauron was left out of the last squad, but is now back. The 28-year-old made her debut back in 2016, but in all those years she was often just a substitute. However, she accepts this role without grumbling and steps up to the plate when she is needed. Players with this kind of character can be worth their weight in gold, especially at a tournament. Mauron is a leader at Servette.

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler played a big part in Frankfurt dreaming of the title for a long time and ultimately finishing the championship in 3rd place and thus also playing internationally in the coming season. In 20 Bundesliga games, she scored 10 goals and set up 6. She also stood out with a goal and an assist in the 3:3 draw against Iceland in the last international match before being sent off (Reuteler received a second yellow card for a foul). It is a shame that she will now be missing against France.

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

The 18-year-old has settled in well in Barcelona and is benefiting from daily training with absolute world stars. Schertenleib gets her minutes time and again, but she is not yet a regular. She watched the 1-0 defeat in the Champions League final against Arsenal last Saturday from the bench. Schertenleib has shown what she is capable of in recent international matches. She is tricky, quick and has a good shot, as she showed in her goal against Norway.

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Dijon is THE surprise team of the past season in France. Battling against relegation last year, they finished this season in 4th place. Terchoun, who is often in the starting eleven or comes into the game as a joker, scored 6 goals and set up 3 more in 20 league appearances. She will also get her minutes in the national team, although she usually plays further back there than at club level.

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto is a regular starter for the Swedish league leaders and is almost always on the pitch. She also enjoys a great deal of trust from her coach in the national team. She is courageous, technically strong, but needs to look for the finish more often, says Sundhage in an interview with blue Sport. The 21-year-old is a safe bet. She still has three competitive matches to play with Hammarby before the European Championship.

Arsenal Lia Wälti

Lia Wälti has finally won her first major title: The national team captain moves into the national team camp as a Champions League winner. The fact that she will not play in the final - in recent weeks she has often only come off the bench - is a minor blemish. However, the 32-year-old is still indispensable for the national team as a pacemaker in central midfield.

Attack

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Bachmann is in baby bliss, but her fitness is another matter. She recently spent time in Paris, where she trained with her former PSG team-mates. Her focus is on being in top form for the European Championship, and she may only play a supporting role in the next two games.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

The 22-year-old returned at the beginning of the year after suffering a second cruciate ligament rupture and has since fought her way back step by step. In the last Bundesliga game of the season, Fölmli once again showed what she is made of. On the way to a 3:2 win against Werder Bremen, she scored a goal and set one up. She is often described as a thoroughbred striker - and the national team would benefit from having one.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim is almost always deployed at AS Roma, but the 22-year-old has never played the full distance. She is quick and technically adept, but there is still plenty of room for improvement in terms of scoring.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

1 goal and 1 assist in 22 league games, more is possible, but Piubel is still a regular at West Ham. In her 5 appearances in the League Cup, she has scored 2 more goals. In the national team, she has to fight for her place in the team. The day before the game against Norway, she celebrates her 25th birthday.

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

We've been waiting for this comeback: Xhemaili is having a great season at PSV Eindhoven, scoring 14 goals and providing 6 assists in 26 games in all competitions. After PSV lost the KNVB Cup final to Twente and only finished behind champions Twente in the league due to their inferior goal difference, Xhemaili was still able to lift a trophy on Saturday. PSV beat Twente on penalties in the League Cup final. Xhemaili scored to make it 2-2 in regulation time on the way to victory and also took responsibility and scored in the penalty shoot-out.

These players have been called up

GC Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj played a strong season with GC and also left her mark on the national team recently. She was injured in the first play-off game and missed the following matches. She only made a partial appearance in the second leg of the final against YB. As a result, she is not called up for the national team for the time being. However, after Lara Marti's absence due to injury, three players - Ivelj, Sow and Ballesté - were called up. Ivelj could certainly make a partial appearance, but Sundhage will not take any risks and push her too hard. It is more important that the 18-year-old is fully fit again for the European Championship.

FC Basel Coumba Sow

The 30-year-old was bitterly disappointed when she was not called up last time. Now the Basel pacemaker has once again been left out, but has benefited from Marti's injury misfortune and is back in the squad. Sow will do everything in her power to force her way onto the team. After all, her ultimate goal is and remains to play in the European Championships at home.

RCD Espanyol Barcelona Laia Ballesté

Ballesté will be called up for the national team for the first time in the last match and will also make her debut against Iceland. There, the 26-year-old Espanyol Barcelona regular had a poor day and was initially not called up despite a shortage of players in defense. However, she is now given a second chance to force her way into further appearances.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann wins the double with Juve, but is usually left on the bench and makes little contribution to their success. The 26-year-old has not scored a single goal in the 2025 calendar year and has therefore not forced her way into the national team. After the loss of Alena Bienz, a door opens and Lehmann steps through it. The unsteady candidate now has a chance to force her way into the European Championship after all.

The injury witch strikes

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti tears her cruciate ligament in training with the national team and is out for several months.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Bienz, who moves from Cologne to Freiburg, suffers a ligament injury in training with the national team and is ruled out for at least the upcoming Nations League matches. It is questionable whether she will still be able to play in the European Championships afterwards.

