With Basel, Servette, YB, Lugano and Lausanne-Sport, five Swiss teams are fighting for a place in the European competitions. An overview of the various qualification paths.
The path of the Swiss champions
- FC Basel, Swiss champions for the 2024/25 season, are eligible for the Champions League play-offs and must win a clash (first and second leg) to enter the league phase.
- In the event of elimination, FCB automatically qualifies for the league phase of the Europa League.
The path of the runners-up
- Servette, runners-up in the 2024/25 season, will compete in the second qualifying round (Q2) of the Champions League. Geneva must survive three rounds (Q2, Q3 and playoffs) - all with a first and second leg - to qualify for the league phase.
- If Servette win first in Q2 but then lose either in Q3 or in the playoffs, they will automatically qualify for the league phase of the Europa League.
- If they lose in Q2, Servette will end up in Q3 of the Europa League and will have to win two more rounds (Q3 and the playoffs) to qualify for the league phase of the Europa League.
- If they win Q3 of the Europa League but lose the playoff, Geneva will automatically qualify for the Conference League phase.
- If they also lose Q3 in the Europa League, they will at least qualify for the Conference League play-offs.
- European survival will then be at stake there. One win is enough to qualify for the Conference League stage; another defeat would mean the end of their European adventure.
The path of the third-placed team
- Bern's Young Boys, who finished third in the 2024/25 season, have taken over the European ticket (cup win) from double winners Basel and are eligible for the Europa League play-offs. A win guarantees entry into the league phase of the Europa League.
- A defeat leads to automatic qualification for the Conference League stage.
The path of the fourth-placed team
- FC Lugano, who finished fourth in the 2024/25 season, will compete in Q2 of the Europa League. The Ticino side must survive three rounds (Q2, Q3 and the play-offs) to qualify for the Europa League phase.
- If they make it through to the playoffs but lose them, they automatically qualify for the conference league phase.
- If Lugano wins Q2 but loses in Q3, they will have to fight for European survival in the Conference League playoffs.
- A defeat in Q2 of the Europa League would mean that Lugano would have to compete in Q3 of the Conference League, where they would need two more rounds to qualify for the league phase of the Conference League (Q3 and the playoffs). A defeat in one of these two duels and the European adventure would be over.
The path of the fifth-placed team
- Lausanne-Sport, who finished fifth in the 2024/25 season, will compete in Q2 of the Conference League.
- The rule here is: no losing from the start. Three rounds (Q2, Q3 and the playoffs) must be survived to make it through to the Conference League phase.