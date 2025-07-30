Servette, runners-up in the 2024/25 season, will compete in the second qualifying round (Q2) of the Champions League. Geneva must survive three rounds (Q2, Q3 and playoffs) - all with a first and second leg - to qualify for the league phase.

If Servette win first in Q2 but then lose either in Q3 or in the playoffs, they will automatically qualify for the league phase of the Europa League.

If they lose in Q2, Servette will end up in Q3 of the Europa League and will have to win two more rounds (Q3 and the playoffs) to qualify for the league phase of the Europa League.

If they win Q3 of the Europa League but lose the playoff, Geneva will automatically qualify for the Conference League phase.

If they also lose Q3 in the Europa League, they will at least qualify for the Conference League play-offs.