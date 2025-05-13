"Washing machines talk about football" How blue Sport presenter Maceri puts away insulting macho slogans

"Fuck Female Empowerment" is the title of blue Sport Champions League presenter Valentina Maceri's book. In it, she denounces exaggerated feminism and reveals how she deals with hostility on social media.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Valentina Maceri has established herself in the macho professional environment of men's football. The Champions League presenter from blue Sport has earned the respect of her colleagues through her appearance and know-how.

Now she is launching a book on the market called "Fuck Female Empowerment". In it, she criticizes modern "hyperfeminism" in Germany. "In my opinion, we have clearly overstepped the mark when it comes to feminism."

She writes about why she is against a quota for women and makes hostility on social media public. "Washing machines talk about football" and "Off to the kitchen with her!" are among the harmless comments she has to put up with. Show more

Valentina, why did you write this book?

Because I think we have clearly crossed the line when it comes to feminism. In recent months, I have often observed injustices in various situations, both privately and professionally, and situations in which women set the rules of the game and men could only lose.

You describe yourself as a feminist, but accuse feminism in "Fuck Female Empowerment". How does that work?

I believe that feminism means equality of opportunity - not equality of outcome. Emancipation means personal responsibility. In Germany, however, society now decides for you how to conduct the feminist discourse and women are happy to claim a special role without having to do anything about it. We've reached the point where I've said enough is enough.

You call it modern hyperfeminism. Can you explain the word?

Hyper always means anything that is exaggerated. In this case, I also think that the feminist debate is too exaggerated, too radical and too aggressive. And that the debate is unfortunately often exploited for self-promotion or personal gain. That's why I call it hyperfeminism. Things are declared to be feminist that have nothing to do with equal opportunities and, for example, paint men as the enemy across the board.

You've established yourself in macho men's football. It must not have been that easy?

I think I've found a healthy way of dealing with it. That's what I want to show in the book. My intention was never to work against men. I wanted to work with them - on an equal footing. The way we approach the issue today is counterproductive. I think the way we're doing it now is achieving the opposite.

What does that mean?

Work colleagues are one thing. Social media is another. "Washing machines talk about football" and "off to the kitchen with her!" are two comments...

... these two are still harmless.

Yes, others wouldn't even be fit to print. Do such statements hurt?

No. I'll be honest, I really don't care. But that was also a process. The self-confidence that you develop over time. Also encouraged by performance and by the respect that you then receive.

I maintain that this is how we divide society. The relationship dynamics between men and women are more complex than ever because there is a lot of insecurity. You can be respected by men without constantly whining, falling into a victim role or crying out loud for special treatment. Through performance.

Do such insults really leave you cold?

Many people who write such comments hide behind the anonymity of this social media profile and would probably never dare to confront someone like that in real life. That's why you shouldn't take it so seriously. And I don't do that either. I think that's a healthy approach. If you took every comment to heart, you wouldn't be happy. In the end, it's strangers who don't want to do anything other than harm you or hurt you to make themselves feel bigger.

Do you ignore them or do you write back?

Depending on how I feel at the time. For the most part, I ignore it. But sometimes I write back cheekily.

