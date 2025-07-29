Thumbs up: Taulant Xhaka supports his brother Granit's move. KEYSTONE

Granit Xhaka leaves Bayer Leverkusen after two years and returns to the Premier League with promoted Sunderland. This means he will not be returning to Basel for the time being. Brother Taulant is nevertheless delighted.

Tobias Benz

"Welcome back, Premier League," writes Taulant Xhaka after brother Granit's transfer to AFC Sunderland, captioning his message on Instagram with an explosion emoji.

The 34-year-old publicly supports his brother's decision, even if it is against FC Basel. Because what many Basel fans were hoping for so much this summer is now definitely not happening (yet) - the national team player will not be returning to the Joggeli.

But that was not the assumption in Basel anyway. Granit Xhaka had spoken of a return to FCB at his brother's farewell party in the packed St. Jakob-Park at the end of the season, but immediately postponed it to the future.

FCB president David Degen also said at the time: "We're honored that Granit said that. But that is - as things stand now - really not an issue."

