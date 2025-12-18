Referee Luca Piccolo is not always on the ball in the match between Lucerne and Basel (1-2). blue Sport expert Alex Frei gives the referee a scathing report.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Basel are awarded a very controversial penalty after a quarter of an hour against Lucerne.

Dani Gygax is annoyed that the VAR didn't get involved. "For me, the penalty is an absolute joke."

Alex Frei, on the other hand, goes off on referee Luca Piccolo, who he gives a miserable report. Show more

In the 16th minute, Basel's Dominik Schmid goes down in the opponent's penalty area and referee Piccolo decides to award a penalty. For the two blue Sport experts Alex Frei and Dani Gygax, this was a clearly wrong decision. Why the VAR did not intervene is a mystery to both of them.

The two experts are not convinced by referee expert Stephan Klossner's attempt to find an explanation for the VAR's non-intervention. Gygax is annoyed: "For me, the penalty is an absolute joke. I don't understand it at all. The VAR is exactly for situations like this!"

For Alex Frei, however, it's not just the penalty scene that is an annoyance. For him, the "even bigger mystery" is what else happened between the 16th and 26th minute. "It's inexplicable to me how you can make so many wrong decisions within ten minutes. It's like when the right-back can't stop the ball seven times and it flies over the line. Unbelievable for me! One wrong decision after another."

Refereeing expert Klossner tries to take the sting out of the whole thing with his careful choice of words, but does not distance himself from Frei's harsh criticism of the referee. "He didn't see two crystal-clear fouls with crystal-clear dark yellow cards and whistled a very harsh penalty, which is actually wrong. That's three mistakes too many."

The fact that Shaqiri missed the penalty in question is another story ...