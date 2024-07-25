Two games, zero points: Young Boys' false start to the 2024/25 season is perfect. The players aren't getting nervous just yet, partly because it seems clear where they still need to improve.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB also lose their second Super League match against Servette.

Cedric Itten sees the mistakes mainly in simple ball losses in the forward movement.

Patrick Rahmen's team now wants to learn from these mistakes so that they can pick up their first points against St. Gallen on Sunday. Show more

Three days after the 2-1 defeat at home to newly promoted Sion, Young Boys failed to get back on track in their second competitive match under coach Patrick Rahmen. Keigo Tsunemoto put Servette ahead in Geneva after half an hour thanks to a winning duel with Joël Monteiro, and eight minutes later Miroslav Stevanovic, who had been forgotten in the middle, increased the lead to 2-0 for the home team after an assist from Bradley Mazikou.

YB were unable to do more than score the equalizer through Cedric Itten in the 71st minute. Eight minutes after going 2-1 down, Enzo Crivelli restored Servette's two-goal lead from the penalty spot. Anel Husic, who had already looked out of sorts against Sion, was at fault for the foul penalty with his first action shortly after coming on as a substitute.

This was only the second time in Super League history (after 2008/09) that YB had started the championship with two defeats. Servette, for their part, won their first two games for the second time under new coach and former YB striker Thomas Häberli and are, at least temporarily, top of the Super League table for the first time in 21 years.

«When you make such simple mistakes going forward, it is of course brutally dangerous.»

YB coach Patrick Rahmen said before the game against Servette that the key would be for his team to bring their high intensity to the pitch for the entire 90 minutes. Against Sion, the team had already let up considerably after 25 minutes.

In Cedric Itten's view, this was not the problem against Servette. "I think the intensity is there. But when you make such simple mistakes going forward, it's of course brutally dangerous. Even more so after the 2-0."

After the first two matchdays, YB still have a few areas to work on. The YB players can't take many positive things away with them yet. But: "We have to look forward now, there's no point in looking back. There are 36 matches, I don't think anything is done yet."

The next serious match for YB awaits on Sunday in St. Gallen. Kick-off is at 4:30 pm.