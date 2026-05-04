The sensation has been achieved: FC Thun are Swiss champions for the first time in the club's history. This also means that participation in the Champions League beckons.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Winning the Swiss championship title gives FC Thun the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

The Bernese Oberland team will start their qualifying campaign in the 2nd round this summer.

This means that they must survive three rounds to qualify for the league phase of the Champions League.

In the event of elimination, there is still the possibility of participating in the Europa or Conference League. Show more

For the first time since the legendary Champions League appearances in the 05/06 season, FC Thun could play in the top flight again. However, the Bernese Oberlanders do not have an easy task ahead of them. As champions, they will only start in the 2nd qualifying round. Basel were allowed to start directly in the play-offs last season.

The reason: due to poor European Cup results in the recent past, Switzerland dropped out of the top 15 in the UEFA five-year rankings - with tangible consequences. In addition to the lower starting places, only four instead of five teams are allowed to qualify for the European competitions.

How Thun makes it into the Champions League

By starting in the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League, Thun will have to survive a total of three rounds (2nd round, 3rd round & play-offs) to qualify for the league phase of the top flight. The Bernese Oberland club could face some tough challenges in the process.

After all, if Thun are eliminated in the Champions League qualifiers, they can continue in the Europa League qualifiers. And if they were to lose there as well, they would still have a chance of reaching the Conference League.

If the Bernese Oberlanders make it to the play-offs of the Champions League qualifiers (final round), a defeat would secure their participation in the Europa League phase. The same applies one step further down: if the FCT fail to reach the Europa League play-offs, participation in the Conference League phase would be guaranteed.

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