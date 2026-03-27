Young Boys are lagging far behind their own expectations this season. Even a change of coach has not had the desired effect. In the home game, Gerardo Seoane explains what is currently lacking.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Whether in the Europa League, in the Cup or in the domestic championship - Young Boys are unable to meet the high expectations this season.

Gerardo Seoane, who takes over the team from Giorgio Contini at the end of October, talks about the biggest problems in the football talk Heimspiel.

Seoane describes the 2:6 defeat against GC in December as symptomatic and makes it clear: "That is unacceptable for a team like YB and a team that I want to see as a coach." Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

Eliminated early in the Europa League and the Cup, far behind the top of the table in the championship - the current season has been disappointing for Young Boys. Even the change of coach from Giorgio Contini to Gerardo Seoane at the end of October did not bring the hoped-for turnaround.

Unsurprisingly, the YB coach's assessment is "mixed". "We're not at all satisfied with the results, nor with the development - even though we knew that there were a lot of changes last summer and that it wasn't going to be a one-way street," says Seoane.

The 47-year-old also takes responsibility for himself. "Since my arrival, we have clearly not managed to achieve consistency. We've shown good performances time and again and found a certain consistency, but not yet as satisfactorily as we would like. As a coaching team, that's our first responsibility."

Lack of leadership qualities?

But what are the Bernese team currently lacking? "If the development and results aren't right, there are always various causes," Seoane knows and makes it clear: "It's too easy for me to pin the sporting failure on the leading players."

Nevertheless, leadership is a key aspect in every team, including YB. "I think we have a good committee with people who are very committed, who perhaps haven't always been in such a role in their careers. It also takes time for them to find each other and make the right connections," says Seoane. "We started investing in this area in the winter and talking to these players more consciously. It's not just the coach, it's also the sporting management."

The symptomatic defeat against GC

However, the leadership quality of the players is by no means the only YB problem. "We had trouble with setbacks in games. That certainly has to do with the players' personalities, but of course it also has to do with how you deal with pressure as a footballer, so that you can deliver your best performance when it counts," explains the Lucerne native.

And then there are the weaknesses in defense. "Some of them are individual mistakes, that's kind of part of it. But in general, we do have a problem in that we don't always anticipate dangers early enough. Our team is rather offensively projected."

Seoane sees the game against GC, which ended in a defeat after going behind early, as symptomatic of this. "We lose the thread in our game. Then we want too much too quickly and neglect certain concepts. And in the end, the result is 2:6, which is of course unacceptable for a team like YB and a team that I want to see as a coach. But that's the process we have to go through this season."

Heimspiel - the whole show

Home game as a podcast