On December 7, Urs Fischer took over at bottom-of-the-table Mainz 05, and since then the team's form has been on a steep upward curve - the Nullfünfer have now dropped out of the red lantern.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his first seven Bundesliga games as Mainz coach, Fischer has now picked up twelve points - twice as many as his predecessor Bo Henriksen in the first 13 rounds.

Since Urs Fischer took over as coach, only four teams have picked up more points than Mainz.

Despite the successes, the Swiss remains modest. Show more

Urs Fischer does not stand for spectacle - nor is he someone who makes big noises. Deliver instead of lafere is something of a Fischer trademark. And it is a formula that promises success. He led FC Basel to the league title in 2016 and won the double the following year. He led Union Berlin to the Bundesliga and later to the Champions League. And now the 59-year-old has been under contract with Mainz 05 since December 7.

When he took up the job, Mainz were in last place with just six points after 13 rounds. Four days after taking office, Mainz picked up a point away against Lech Poznan in the Conference League, but the first big exclamation mark followed three days later. Urs Fischer led his team to a 2-2 draw away at Bayern Munich, making Mainz only the second Bundesliga team to pick up a point against the Bavarians.

Just a flash in the pan? Not at all! With a 2:0 win against Samsunspor on December 18, Mainz secured direct qualification for the round of 16 and climbed up the league step by step. In his first seven Bundesliga games as Mainz coach, Fischer has now picked up twelve points - twice as many as his predecessor Bo Henriksen in the first 13 rounds. In this period, only Hoffenheim, Stuttgart, Dortmund and Bayern have scored more points than Mainz.

All games of Mainz coach Urs Fischer December 11, 2025: Lech Poznan - Mainz 1:1 (Conference League)

December 14, 2025: Bayern Munich - Mainz 2:2

December 18, 2025: Mainz - Samsunspor 2:0 (Conference League)

December 21, 2025: Mainz - St.Pauli 0:0

January 10, 2026: Union Berlin - Mainz 2:2

January 13, 2026: Mainz - 1. FC Heidenheim 2:1

January 17, 2026: 1. FC Köln - Mainz 2:1

January 24, 2026: Mainz - Wolfsburg 3:1

January 31, 2026: RB Leipzig - Mainz 1:2 Show more

Mainz put down another marker with a 2-1 away win against RB Leipzig last Saturday. Thanks to the win, the Fischer team now even has a small cushion on the two direct relegation places. And ideally, Mainz could even leap from 16th to 12th place on the next matchday.

All the numbers games and possible scenarios are of little interest to Urs Fischer. Mainz are currently in the relegation places, no more and no less. And so Fischer said after the triumph against Leipzig: "There are still 14 games left, there are still a lot of points. We've managed to catch up and that must give us a certain amount of confidence." They can now enjoy this victory for a day or two, but then it's on to the next task. And that is Augsburg.

Sky pundit Lothar Matthäus is known for not mincing his words. The former world-class player has already hit many people over the head. Urs Fischer is not one of them. "He comes, puts his hand on it and Mainz have been marching upwards ever since. An impressive job," marvels Matthäus, praising the Swiss.