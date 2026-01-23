When defending champion Argentina and European champion Spain face off on Sunday evening (9:00 p.m.) for soccer’s most prestigious title, it won’t just be Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal going head-to-head. Dani Olmo, Spain’s No. 10, drives not only Barcelona but also the national team as its playmaker.

For Dani Olmo, this World Championship was a reflection of his career: “I’ve had to prove myself time and time again. But that’s not a problem. That’s what I demand of myself,” says the 28-year-old.

In Spain’s first group stage match—the disappointing 0-0 draw against Cape Verde—Olmo was still on the bench. In the semifinal, he put in an outstanding performance in the 2-0 win over France. “He’s the best player in Spain,” said former national team player Cesc Fàbregas. “It’s not about goals or assists. It’s his intelligence. Players like him don’t just play soccer. They solve problems.”

Olmo posed an insurmountable problem for France. “A dagger, invisible to the opponent’s radar,” wrote the website “El Español” about Olmo’s style of play. Twenty-nine of his 30 passes found their mark, including the assist for the 2-0 goal. But his performance went beyond the numbers.

Back to Barcelona via Zagreb and Leipzig

Coach Luis de la Fuente describes Olmo as a “soccer genius.” And yet this talent had long gone unrecognized. Twelve years ago, at age 16, he left La Masia, FC Barcelona’s famous youth academy. His destination: Dinamo Zagreb. Olmo never publicly went into detail about the circumstances of the transfer. Ultimately, it was a successful, if difficult, journey. “There were difficult moments. My mother and I were a little lonely,” Olmo once said. “Only she knows how we fared there. She still gets teary-eyed today when she thinks back on it.”

Olmo spent five and a half years in Croatia, working his way up from the reserve team to the first team. By his own account, he has never regretted the move. “I wouldn’t be the player I am today if I hadn’t stayed there,” Olmo said. Croatia had a completely different soccer culture: “I learned a lot physically. And as a 16-year-old, I trained with national team players who had already competed in World Cups.”

He then transferred to Leipzig for a total of over 30 million euros. It was a good investment for the Saxons, who nearly doubled their investment after four years despite Olmo's susceptibility to injury.

“Leipzig felt like home to me. It was an important part of my career. That’s where I matured and won titles,” says Olmo. His goal had always been to return to Barcelona. In the end, Olmo achieved that goal.