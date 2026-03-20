This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like The Swiss national team's new away jersey is here. Image: SFV The modern design was inspired by the Swiss passport. Image: SFV The away shirt is based on the design of the inside of the passport, with the sides following the path of the water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys, through the 26 cantons and out into the world. Image: SFV Nati captain Granit Xhaka says: "I liked the shirt straight away, it's fashionable and modern. I'm delighted to be wearing new colors after almost 15 years in the national team. We want to stand out on the pitch with the new design and celebrate success." Image: SFV The shirt is also a real eye-catcher in the dark. Image: SFV Here's another look at the whole shirt. Image: SFV The new away jersey will be available from March 24 at the Official Fanshop Ochsner Sport, selected retailers and PUMA.com. Image: SFV On March 31, the Nati stars will wear this jersey for the first time in the away game against Norway. Image: SFV This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like The Swiss national team's new away jersey is here. Image: SFV The modern design was inspired by the Swiss passport. Image: SFV The away shirt is based on the design of the inside of the passport, with the sides following the path of the water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys, through the 26 cantons and out into the world. Image: SFV Nati captain Granit Xhaka says: "I liked the shirt straight away, it's fashionable and modern. I'm delighted to be wearing new colors after almost 15 years in the national team. We want to stand out on the pitch with the new design and celebrate success." Image: SFV The shirt is also a real eye-catcher in the dark. Image: SFV Here's another look at the whole shirt. Image: SFV The new away jersey will be available from March 24 at the Official Fanshop Ochsner Sport, selected retailers and PUMA.com. Image: SFV On March 31, the Nati stars will wear this jersey for the first time in the away game against Norway. Image: SFV

Puma and the Swiss Football Association (SFA) present the new away shirt for the Swiss national team. How do you like the new look?

Patrick Lämmle

"The modern design was inspired by the Swiss passport. The away shirt is based on the design of the inside of the passport, with the sides following the path of the water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys, through the 26 cantons and out into the world. In this way, the passport invites you to travel - just like the jersey that accompanies the national teams on their journeys," reads a press release from the SFA.

National team captain Granit Xhaka says: "I immediately liked the shirt, it's fashionable and modern. I'm delighted to be wearing new colors after almost 15 years in the national team. We want to stand out on the pitch with the new design and celebrate successes."

National team player Smilla Vallotto adds: "I was immediately impressed by the shirt. With its freshness and dynamic colors, it has a strong energy. The design appeals to a generation that wants to be bold, fast and creative. That's exactly how I want to feel on the pitch."

The home jersey has been on the market for some time