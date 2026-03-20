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"Inspired by the passport" How do you like the Nati's new away shirt?

Patrick Lämmle

20.3.2026

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like
This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. The Swiss national team's new away jersey is here.

The Swiss national team's new away jersey is here.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. The modern design was inspired by the Swiss passport.

The modern design was inspired by the Swiss passport.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. The away shirt is based on the design of the inside of the passport, with the sides following the path of the water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys, through the 26 cantons and out into the world.

The away shirt is based on the design of the inside of the passport, with the sides following the path of the water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys, through the 26 cantons and out into the world.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. Nati captain Granit Xhaka says: "I liked the shirt straight away, it's fashionable and modern. I'm delighted to be wearing new colors after almost 15 years in the national team. We want to stand out on the pitch with the new design and celebrate success."

Nati captain Granit Xhaka says: "I liked the shirt straight away, it's fashionable and modern. I'm delighted to be wearing new colors after almost 15 years in the national team. We want to stand out on the pitch with the new design and celebrate success."

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. The shirt is also a real eye-catcher in the dark.

The shirt is also a real eye-catcher in the dark.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. Here's another look at the whole shirt.

Here's another look at the whole shirt.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. The new away jersey will be available from March 24 at the Official Fanshop Ochsner Sport, selected retailers and PUMA.com.

The new away jersey will be available from March 24 at the Official Fanshop Ochsner Sport, selected retailers and PUMA.com.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. On March 31, the Nati stars will wear this jersey for the first time in the away game against Norway.

On March 31, the Nati stars will wear this jersey for the first time in the away game against Norway.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like
This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. The Swiss national team's new away jersey is here.

The Swiss national team's new away jersey is here.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. The modern design was inspired by the Swiss passport.

The modern design was inspired by the Swiss passport.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. The away shirt is based on the design of the inside of the passport, with the sides following the path of the water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys, through the 26 cantons and out into the world.

The away shirt is based on the design of the inside of the passport, with the sides following the path of the water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys, through the 26 cantons and out into the world.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. Nati captain Granit Xhaka says: "I liked the shirt straight away, it's fashionable and modern. I'm delighted to be wearing new colors after almost 15 years in the national team. We want to stand out on the pitch with the new design and celebrate success."

Nati captain Granit Xhaka says: "I liked the shirt straight away, it's fashionable and modern. I'm delighted to be wearing new colors after almost 15 years in the national team. We want to stand out on the pitch with the new design and celebrate success."

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. The shirt is also a real eye-catcher in the dark.

The shirt is also a real eye-catcher in the dark.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. Here's another look at the whole shirt.

Here's another look at the whole shirt.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. The new away jersey will be available from March 24 at the Official Fanshop Ochsner Sport, selected retailers and PUMA.com.

The new away jersey will be available from March 24 at the Official Fanshop Ochsner Sport, selected retailers and PUMA.com.

Image: SFV

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like. On March 31, the Nati stars will wear this jersey for the first time in the away game against Norway.

On March 31, the Nati stars will wear this jersey for the first time in the away game against Norway.

Image: SFV

Puma and the Swiss Football Association (SFA) present the new away shirt for the Swiss national team. How do you like the new look?

20.03.2026, 09:00

20.03.2026, 09:53

"The modern design was inspired by the Swiss passport. The away shirt is based on the design of the inside of the passport, with the sides following the path of the water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys, through the 26 cantons and out into the world. In this way, the passport invites you to travel - just like the jersey that accompanies the national teams on their journeys," reads a press release from the SFA.

National team captain Granit Xhaka says: "I immediately liked the shirt, it's fashionable and modern. I'm delighted to be wearing new colors after almost 15 years in the national team. We want to stand out on the pitch with the new design and celebrate successes."

National team player Smilla Vallotto adds: "I was immediately impressed by the shirt. With its freshness and dynamic colors, it has a strong energy. The design appeals to a generation that wants to be bold, fast and creative. That's exactly how I want to feel on the pitch."

The home jersey has been on the market for some time

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