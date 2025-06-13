Fabio Celestini leaves FC Basel as a double hero. Bild: Keystone

He came, saw and won. Now Fabio Celestini is leaving FC Basel again. With the championship title and the cup win in his rucksack. A look back at Celestini's 20 months at FCB - with many ups and few downs.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabio Celestini took over at FC Basel in October 2023. The former serial champions were in last place in the Super League.

Step by step, the coach led the team to the top - and ultimately to winning the double.

Now Celestini is leaving FCB. A look back at his time in Basel. Show more

FC Basel under Fabio Celestini: the chronology of a mini-era:

Chaos at the club, bottom of the table - Vogel has to go

On October 29, 2023, FC Basel lost 3-0 away to Lausanne-Sport. After 12 match days, FCB is bottom of the table with just 5 points! And of all people, the man who was celebrated six months earlier after the European Cup fairytale of reaching the semi-finals of the Conference League becomes the big scapegoat.

We are talking about Heiko Vogel. The sporting director, who had once again made himself coach just a few weeks earlier, had to leave the club. Too much has gone wrong in recent months.

A picture with a lot of symbolic character. Heiko Vogel, Fabian Frei and Taulant Xhaka in October 2023, shortly before Fabio Celestini took office. Today, they are all no longer with FCB. Keystone

Celestini is coming

Two days after the Lausanne defeat, the Bebbi unveiled their new coach: Fabio Celestini signed a contract until the end of the season on his 47th birthday. The French-speaking Swiss knows the Super League, having already coached at Lausanne-Sport, Lugano, Lucerne and Sion. He won the Cup with FCL in 2021.

However, his track record leaves a lot to be desired. His last stop was FC Sion (November 2022 to February 2023), with whom he picked up just two points in eight games. After Celestini's dismissal, the Valais team was relegated. Celestini had only won one of his last 23 matches in the Super League before taking up his post in Basel, so there are doubts among some FCB fans.

First game against Kriens

"I'm here to help. FC Basel is the biggest club in Switzerland. It's important for me to do a good job and help," says Celestini after his first match on the FCB touchline. It was the cup round of 16 against lower-ranked Kriens, and Basel won narrowly 1:0.

One day after his arrival, Celestini coaches FCB for the first time - and wins. Keystone

Catching up and contract extension

FCB then started to catch up in the league, winning 8 of the following 14 games and taking one step after another out of the basement. Although the next two games were lost, it was clear to the club that Celestini was the man for the future. On March 14, 2024, the coach extended his contract until 2026.

However, the goal of reaching the Championship Group will then be missed. After 33 match days, FCB are only in 9th place and thus miss out on the European Cup once again.

FC Basel tackles the new season with many new faces. Keystone

New season, new luck - and Shaqiri

The start to the 2024/25 season does not go according to plan either. Basel start the new season with two defeats against Lausanne and Lugano. A historically weak start to the season, accompanied by background noise. Players are suspended after partying, goalkeeper Marvin Hitz gets into an altercation with a fan. The question arises: Does Celestini not have his players under control?

But the coach's chair doesn't really start to shake. FCB managed to recover and, above all, the club pulled off a transfer coup that sent the whole city into euphoria: Xherdan Shaqiri returned to Basel in August 2024. This also consoled the fans for the fact that crowd favorites Taulant Xhaka, Fabian Frei and Michael Lang hardly play a role at Celestini anymore. Frei eventually leaves for Winterthur, Lang ends his career and Xhaka also announces his retirement later in the season.

Celestini and Shaqiri: the decisive duo for Basel's rise. Keystone

Flying high and rumors of departure

Basel finish the first half of the season in second place, and January sees the start of their great run of form. FCB racked up win after win and were at the top as the season entered the home straight. The Bebbi were also still in the Cup when rumors suddenly emerged in April that Celestini was about to leave FCB. Some media even speculate that he could be sacked before the end of the season.

Basel vehemently deny the rumors. And because the team continues to extend its winning streak, it is then said that Celestini himself is thinking of leaving. The fact that he has led a team from last place to first place in a year and a half is of course also noted abroad. Celestini himself always says publicly that he wants to concentrate on the end of the season. After that, it will become clear what the future holds.

Championship title, cup win - and departure

Celestini's team is unstoppable, clinching the title early and becoming Swiss champions for the first time since 2017. The Bebbi also won the Cup, beating Biel 4:1 in the final and securing the double.

Fun fact on a side note: the cup final squad includes only two players, Marwin Hitz and Dominik Schmid, who were in the starting eleven for the first game under Celestini against Kriens. Further proof of how much the team has developed under the Vaud native.

After winning the cup, Celestini said: "When I signed my contract with FCB, I never thought I would win the double 20 months later." He wants to review his time in Basel and then decide together with the club what the future holds.

Celestini will have come to the conclusion that it couldn't be better. Or as Shaqiri puts it: "Fabio already has legendary status in Basel." Even if Celestini was only there for 20 months in the end, they will always remember the man in Basel who led the club from last place back to the Swiss football throne.

More about FC Basel