The question ahead of the 35th round of the Super League is no longer whether FC Basel will win their 21st league title, but when

FC Basel could become champions on the sofa on Sunday. For everything to be mathematically clear in the title race, FCB must win on Saturday and Servette must not win the following day.

Basel face Lugano on Saturday, while rivals Servette welcome Young Boys on Sunday. With four rounds to go, the two teams are separated by nine points, with YB eleven points behind. So if FCB win and Servette lose or only draw, the Super League championship race will be decided after the 35th round. If Basel only pick up a point in Lugano, the outcome of the game between Servette and YB will not be a foregone conclusion. This is because either Servette or YB would then be no more than nine points behind.

Basel winning the title is no longer a matter of debate. It is more a question of when it will happen. For FCB, it will be the 21st championship title in the club's history and the first since 2017. The last title win, the 13th Cup victory, dates back to 2019.

Will FCB and ESC fans meet?

If the decision is made on Sunday, the team around captain Xherdan Shaqiri will start the championship celebrations this weekend after the Servette match on the balcony of "Papa Joe's" above Barfüsserplatz. As the Eurovision Song Contest is celebrating its overture on the same day with an opening ceremony and a parade, a huge number of visitors are expected.

It feels like the championship race will already be decided on Saturday if FCB win their match in Lugano. Servette could only theoretically make up twelve points, given their 39-goal goal difference. But just because of the mathematical possibility, the official championship celebrations would have to wait - if Servette also wins, then at least a few more days. Basel face Lausanne-Sport in the 36th round on Wednesday evening.