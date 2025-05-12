FC Basel is back to what it was a whopping twelve times between 2002 and 2017: number one in Swiss football. However, the road back to the top was rocky, bumpy and slippery. We trace the challenges FCB overcame on the way to the top.

Michael Wegmann

Summer 2017: the handover to Bernhard Burgener

In June 2017, the top management around President Bernhard Heusler and Sporting Director Georg Heitz passed on the baton after eight championship titles in a row - to the crew around film and media mogul Bernhard Burgener. The two club greats Marco Streller and Alex Frei are also on board.

Streller becomes a member of the board of directors and sports director, Frei a member of the board of directors for strategy; in addition, the record goalscorer of the national team coaches the Basel youth team. Former national team striker Jean-Paul Brigger becomes a board delegate. Raphael Wicky, who won out over Patrick Rahmen and Thorsten Fink, becomes coach. Successful coach Urs Fischer has to vacate his position - despite two league titles and a cup win.

Raphael Wicky, Marco Streller and Bernhard Burgener: they had the Herculean task of keeping FCB on course after the successful Heusler/Heitz era. Keystone

For many, the original sin for the impending decline. And this despite the fact that Heusler/Heitz left their successors cash amounting to 60 million francs, a fixed Champions League participation and players with high transfer values such as Manuel Akanji, Tomas Vaclik and Mohamed Elyonoussi.

Autumn 2017: the Champions League nights

FCB stormed through the Champions League group stage, sweeping Benfica Lisbon 5:0 from the Joggeli pitch - thanks to an astonishing Dimitri Oberlin, who scored two goals and set up one. Never has a Swiss team been better in the Champions League.

FCB also put in a respectable performance in the round of 16 in spring 2018. Winning 2:1 in the second leg at Man City under football genius Pep Guardiola - but only for the statistics, as the first leg in Basel was lost 0:4. Nevertheless, it is an exclamation mark.

FCB's last magical Champions League night to date: on March 7, 2018, Basel won the second leg of the round of 16 away against Manchester City 2:1, but were still eliminated. Keystone

However, FCB missed out on the title - YB satisfied its longing for the title after 32 years. FCB finish second and fail to beat Bern in the Cup semi-final. Basel's first title-less season in nine years. In the winter, Fabian Frei and Valentin Stocker, two of FCB's best-aged hopefuls, at 29 and just under 28, returned to the fold.

August 2018: Wicky goes, Koller comes

The wind had already turned against Raphael Wicky in the spring, but the mood changed completely in the summer after a 2-1 defeat against St. Gallen and a 2-1 loss at PAOK Saloniki in the first leg of the Champions League qualifiers.

Wicky was sacked, and after Alex Frei, as interim coach in Neuchâtel, had to turn a 1:1 into a 0:3 against PAOK in the second leg, a veteran of the highest rank took over: Marcel Koller. Koller starts with a 4:2 win against his favorite club GC, but then experiences difficult times: Things were tough in the league, and FCB fell at the hurdle of Apollon Limassol in the Europa League qualifiers.

At the end of the year, a few of the players approached President Burgener - they mutinied against the coach. He puts an end to the discussion by putting his foot down. At least for the time being (see below).

Summer 2019: the Koller posse

In spring 2019, FCB only lost one more game, finished second and beat Thun 2:1 in the cup final - but FCB sporting director Streller still wanted to get rid of the experienced Zurich coach. President Burgener, however, buckles after sleeping on it for a night and sticks by Koller. Streller resigns in exasperation, his buddy Alex Frei had already done so a year earlier.

Brigger, one of Burgener's confidants, also resigns. Chief scout Ruedi Zbinden becomes sports director, the unknown Roland Heri COO. Burgener is reassuring: "We don't have a crisis." Not in sporting terms, in fact. FCB played a decent season, was the leader at times and scored the most points in the 2019 calendar year; only YB and St. Gallen were ahead of them in the coronavirus season.

Marcel Koller led FCB to Cup victory in 2019 - their last title until this year. Keystone

Basel also reached the cup final, where they narrowly lost 2:1 to YB. Above all, however, they advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League - with victories against PSV Eindhoven, Trabzonspor, Getafe and Frankfurt.

The Brazilian Arthur Cabral shines. Koller leaves anyway and says: "We actually deserve a medal." He was referring to himself and his staff, who kept the team on track despite constant unrest. Fabian Frei later said to "BaZ": "I should apologize to Marcel Koller." That would probably apply to several Basel players.

Autumn 2020: the Sforza debacle

Koller's successor, who, like Urs Fischer, some Basel players quickly mourn, is someone who was thought to have been forgotten: Ciri Sforza. A great player who showed great promise at the beginning of his coaching career, in Lucerne and in his first few years at GC. He ventured from Wil to the Joggeli. But there he perishes in the intrigue.

It began with a botched interview on the club's own TV station, where Sforza constantly talked about "turbulence" instead of turbulence, and nobody in the studio pointed out the mistake. The report is broadcast - Sforza is already damaged. And at the latest after the 2:6 at home in the Cup against the then Challenge League team Winterthur, nothing but mockery and derision poured down on FCB and above all on Sforza.

Sforza and his star player Valentin Stocker. Keystone

One month later, after a home defeat against Vaduz, who were later relegated, Sforza was no longer available. Patrick Rahmen takes over - and a few months later is the leader. Also thanks to the impressive striker Cabral.

March 2021: David Degen steps onto the scene

As Rahmen calmly and objectively coached FCB to the top, wild scenes unfolded in the background. It is said that FCB boss Burgener is planning to sell shares to the English asset manager Centricus. Resistance is mounting, in the city, among the fans and especially those in the Muttenzer Curve.

The fans are protesting, and David Degen is positioning himself in the background. Basler, ex-professional, national player, very successful as a player agent. He wants to buy Burgener's shares and force the unwelcome president out of office; he had already acquired ten percent of the club in September 2019 and was given a seat on the board of directors.

FCB fans have repeatedly called for the end of club president Bernhard Burgener. Keystone

After a tough legal battle, Degen prevailed, partly because Burgener soon realized that the sympathies in the club and the city were fairly one-sided: in favour of Degen. He says: "I went all-in. But it was bleeding out everywhere. We had to stop the bleeding."

Does Degen have enough money to finance FCB in the long term? He personally doesn't, but he has a clever transfer strategy that has brought FCB a transfer surplus of CHF 70 million to date.

Summer 2021 to fall 2023: The wild Degen

In sporting terms, things are going well in the first full season under Rahmen - but Degen is nonetheless resentful. And he doesn't hide it. In VIP boxes, in the catacombs, towards journalists: Degen barks when something doesn't suit him - about the many draws, for example.

Patrick Rahmen has to leave in the spring as second in the table and a Conference League round of 16 finalist. Co-coach Boris Smiljanic goes his own way - "I don't need that". He is referring to Degen's harsh treatment of the coaching staff. Cabral's departure in the winter did not make life any easier for Rahmen.

Summer 2022: Alex Frei - the misunderstanding

He is one of the greatest club legends, and he drove FC Winterthur up into the Super League: Alex Frei became coach at the Joggeli in the summer of 2022 - he is back home, as he puts it. He is back at the place so many Basel players long for: FCB. But he is also gone quickly. He will be fired in February 2023.

FCB may be seventh in the table, but they are still in the Conference League and the Cup. And the man who was instrumental in the dismissal of Alex Frei takes over: Heiko Vogel, first installed as sporting director in the winter - not least at the instigation of Frei, who initially wanted to make him his assistant.

Head coach Alex Frei was able to enjoy FC Basel unreservedly in very few of the games in the fall. Keystone

But Vogel sat on the bench himself after Frei's departure, making it all the way to extra time in the Conference League semi-finals - and he rubbed shoulders with everyone: Opponents, journalists, but especially the referees. There is hardly a Swiss official who generates less sympathy than him.

Autumn 2023: Vogel flies, Celestini takes over

When Heiko Vogel then also appointed Timo Schultz as coach, a likeable, honorable but above all overworked man who had to leave in September, Vogel was already scratched. His popularity ratings were not helped by the fact that he was talking down to his own president at press conferences. When he then decided to make himself head coach again, despite announcing that he would no longer be FCB coach, the jig was soon up. Vogel was sacked - and nobody cried for him.

Heiko Vogel is shown the red card by referee Lukas Fähndrich. Imago

Fabio Celestini gets the coaching job. And he had no doubt that he knew where he was - and that he was happy about it: "I'm at the best club in Switzerland." Basel initially stumbled even further before Celestini got FCB back on track with a firm hand and a clear concept.

Nevertheless, there is still debate as to whether the coach could be replaced at the end of the season - or leave of his own accord. Champions and perhaps even double winners with a great player past in Spain and France are in demand.

August 2024: the final piece of the puzzle

He is "square, practical, good", he is the "magic dwarf", the "magic mouse" - or simply: Xherdan Shaqiri, one of the best players ever to step onto a Swiss stadium pitch. Mischievous, brilliant, influential.

Club boss David Degen and Daniel Stucki, now Basel's head of sport, guided him from Chicago to his home country. Shaq really wanted to join the club of his heart, he was literally compelled to do so. And that's how he plays: with relish, simply brilliant by local standards - as a passer and as an enforcer.

With 18 goals, most recently three in the triumph in Lugano, and 20 assists in 31 games, he is also the best attacking player FCB has ever had in terms of numbers - and probably the main reason for the red and blue's return to the top of the Super League.