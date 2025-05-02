FC Thun secured promotion to the Super League with a 2:1 home win in the top match against FC Aarau. There are no limits to the Bernese Oberland team's joy afterwards. The pictures speak for themselves.

Linus Hämmerli

After five years in the Challenge League, FC Thun are back in the top flight! With a 2:1 home win over Aarau, the Bernese Oberlanders secured direct promotion to the Super League on matchday 33. The joy after the final whistle is immense. Whether on the pitch, in the dressing room or late at night in front of the stadium - the success is duly celebrated with numerous beer showers.

In and around the stadium: Thun's jubilation is boundless

Quotes on Thun's promotion

The highlights of the match