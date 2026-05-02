  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Will the sensational title be won today? How FC Thun is now planning the big championship party

Syl Battistuzzi

2.5.2026

FC Thun is on the verge of winning the first championship title in the club's history - and the town is already preparing for a big celebration with a fan parade and a night out.

02.05.2026, 08:38

02.05.2026, 08:42

Last weekend, FC Thun's first championship title in the club's 128-year history was not to be. On Saturday, the Bernese Oberland club will have another chance to clinch the title early. And this will be at current champions Basel, of all clubs.

The prerequisite for Thun's celebrations is a victory at St. Jakob-Park, something that Mauro Lustrinelli's team has already achieved once this season. Kick-off is at 20:30 (live on blue Sport).

Should Thun lose in Basel, the decision could also be made on the sofa on Sunday if St.Gallen do not win against FC Sion. In any case, the Bernese Oberlanders already have a clear plan on how to celebrate:

If Thun become champions on Saturday ...

Spontaneous championship celebration on the Rathuausplatz in Thun, where the team will arrive after the necessary victory in Basel. The city of Thun authorizes a free night for all catering establishments throughout the city.

If Thun becomes (sofa) champions on Sunday ...

Public viewing of St.Gallen vs. Sion (the game live from 2.00 pm on blue Sport) in the Stockhorn Arena - doors open at 1.00 pm. Followed by a fan parade from the stadium to the Rathausplatz. The city of Thun is granting a free night for all catering establishments throughout the city.

Official championship celebration on Friday, May 15

The program for the official championship celebration is still being defined. A championship parade from the Stockhorn Arena towards the town is planned for the afternoon, where the official celebration will take place on Stadthofplatz.

More Super League

The former serial champions are lagging behind. Why Basel and YB are now hoping for St.Gallen

The former serial champions are lagging behindWhy Basel and YB are now hoping for St.Gallen

Premier League. Okafor scores in Leeds win, Amdouni makes comeback

Premier LeagueOkafor scores in Leeds win, Amdouni makes comeback

Defeat against Lecce. Swiss trio relegated from Serie A with Pisa

Defeat against LecceSwiss trio relegated from Serie A with Pisa