Mauro Lustrinelli (center) has coached FC Thun since 2022 Keystone

Three years of hard work have taken FC Thun to the top of the Super League. For coach Mauro Lustrinelli, this is no coincidence, but the result of continuity, commitment and a willingness to learn.

Keystone-SDA SDA

He himself is one of the club's great figures of identification. As a former player, assistant coach and youth coach, he worked in many areas of FC Thun before moving back to the canton of Bern in 2022 with the mission of promotion. Lustrinelli achieved this with ease within three years.

Nevertheless, Lustrinelli seems humble in conversation. He rarely thinks back to the promotion in May 2025. "Life goes forward. We've already achieved promotion." Now he wants to experience more nights like this. He wants to make history with the club, especially after the good start to the season. But not today or tomorrow.

Where will FC Thun go from here?

"Just because of the good start, we're not setting ourselves the target of finishing in a certain position. Because that doesn't depend on us alone. But we want to play an important role in the Super League and we know that we can also compete for the top places." It is crucial for the coach to remain curious. To ask himself the question "Where to?". Where will FC Thun go this season?

So far, the club has won five out of eight games. The team plays dynamically, wants to win balls early with high pressing and play forward - no matter what the opponent is called. "But it's no use having a plan if you always end up losing 5-0. Fortunately, in our case, the results came and the plans worked for the most part," said Lustrinelli.

Lustrinelli sees the mentality in the team as the reason for this, the will of the players to get better every day. What his team still needs to learn, however, is to consistently play their own game for 90 minutes. "It's not enough if we play well for 70 minutes. That's not how you win in this league."

Lessons learned from setbacks

It is a lesson that the Thun team had to learn in a painful way. In the cantonal derby against YB, the score was 2-2 until the closing stages, but then YB took control, scored twice and ultimately secured a victory that looks clearer on paper than it was.

A few weeks earlier, Thun had already lost 0:1 to promotion league side FC Breitenrain in the first round of the Swiss Cup. "That was a lesson. We were shown that every game requires one hundred percent commitment, regardless of which league the opponent comes from. It's normal for a team to need a wake-up call. As long as you can show a reaction, that's not a problem."

And FC Thun did just that. Five days after being knocked out of the Cup, they traveled to the Letzigrund and knocked FC Zurich out of their own stadium 4:0. Lustrinelli's team showed the hunger that the coach had missed in the Cup and the curiosity that he says is so important.

This was followed by a draw against GC and two defeats against Basel and YB, before the team returned to winning ways in the top-of-the-table clash against St. Gallen. That was before the international break. This gave the players time to recover. They also worked on their efficiency in the final zone and on improving their offense.

The risk of a drop in performance

However, a glance at the table shows that Thun's offense is actually flourishing. 16 goals in eight games, only St. Gallen and Basel have as many. So far, there has not been a championship match in which FC Thun has not scored at least one goal.

So the chances of goals being scored at home in the Stockhorn Arena next Saturday are also good. A duel between two worlds is on the cards, as Servette are in second-last place with just eight points. However, overconfidence would not be appropriate. All too often, promoted teams have faltered over the course of the season because they weren't used to the higher intensity.

"I often hear that. Sometimes I get the feeling that people are just waiting for us to collapse. But that's exactly what motivates us. We are convinced of our level and work on it every day." Of course he is aware of the risk of a drop in performance. But Lustrinelli doesn't want to think that far ahead. "I'm proud of our start to the season. Not every promoted team can do that."